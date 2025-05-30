A Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia took place in Tajikistan

On May 29, 2025, representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan participated in the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia, held in Dushanbe, Republic of Tajikistan, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan reports.

The purpose of the conference was to create a unique dialogue space in the region for the exchange of experience in realizing women’s potential, as well as improving the status of women in modern conditions.

In accordance with the agenda, the Women’s Dialogue entitled “Protection of Women and Children” heard presentations on the programmatic work carried out in the Central Asian region to increase the effectiveness of activities to ensure gender equality, empower all women and girls, and successfully implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

In their speeches, representatives of the Mejlis noted the importance of Turkmenistan’s adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust”, as well as the role of women in peace and security issues, and the work carried out in the country in this direction.

The event also highlighted the contribution of women to the formation of an ecological culture. During the dialogue, it was noted that women are actively involved in combating climate change, ensuring food security, effective land use, and reducing the harmful effects of climate change.

UNRCCA: Special Representative of UN Secretary General Kaha Imnadze participates in the Forum of The Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus held under Tajikistan’s chairmanship

On 29 May, SRSG Kaha Imnadze participated in the opening event of the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus (CAWLC) under the chairmanship of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Convened within the framework of the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation, the event marked the commencement of Tajikistan’s leadership of the CAWLC for the year 2025.

Under the overarching theme of “Women in Glacier Preservation,” the Forum discussed a critical role of women in climate adaptation and mitigation, with a particular focus on the consequences of glacier melt in the region. Two dedicated panel sessions highlighted successful women-led climate initiatives and explored pathways for enhanced gender-sensitive environmental governance.

One of the key outcomes of the Forum was the adoption of the CAWLC Action Plan for 2025, outlining strategic priorities for the current year, including strengthened engagement on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), climate resilience, and regional cooperation.

In his address, SRSG Imnadze congratulated the Republic of Tajikistan on assuming the chairmanship of the Caucus and emphasized the importance of continuity and institutional strengthening of this regional platform.

SRSG Imnadze also reaffirmed UNRCCA’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Caucus, particularly in its efforts to contribute to the development of a regional WPS Action Plan and to ensure the meaningful engagement of women, including those from Afghanistan, in regional decision-making processes.

As the CAWLC embarks on a new phase under Tajikistan’s chairmanship, the Forum in Dushanbe underscored the platform’s growing influence in integrating gender equality into regional and global climate and security agendas. ///nCa, 30 May 2025