Trabzon-Rize Press Trip #5: Panoramic Views and Ancient Walls – Discover the Trabzon Women’s Monastery

Elvira Kadyrova, Trabzon

Nestled at the edge of the Boztepe district, at the foot of the mountain bearing the same name and towering over the city of Trabzon in Türkiye, lies the Women’s Monastery – Kızlar Manastırı, also known as the Monastery of Panagia Theoskepastos. Translated from Greek, this means “Panagia, Protected by God.”

This former monastery, constructed in the 14th century during the Empire of Trebizond, is now one of Trabzon’s key attractions, a must-visit for tourists.

Kızlar Manastırı was built during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Alexios III (1349–1390). The monastery is a striking example of medieval Greek Orthodox architecture, constructed using stone masonry with hewn stones. Its surrounding wall transformed it into a veritable fortress.

Externally, the Women’s Monastery appears as a simple rectangular structure, but its internal layout is remarkably diverse. The monastery includes two inner courtyards, rooms for students, a church, a chapel, a basilica, a bell tower, a library, a refectory, and a prayer house. Built on a total area of 2,800 square meters, the monastery was abandoned in 1923 following the population exchange between Türkiye and Greece, as were other monasteries in the region.

Historical records indicate that the monastery originally included a rock church on its southern side. This rock church preserves inscriptions and frescoes mentioning Alexios III, his wife Theodora, and his mother Irene. The church also has a well, up to 50 meters deep, which has since been sealed for safety.

According to available data, the monastery once housed up to 500 people.

During the Ottoman Empire, the monastery building served as a school and a hospital.

Although the roof of the structure has not survived to the present day, the monastery remains an impressive monument due to its historical significance. Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism restored the monastery, and in 2021, it was opened to visitors by the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality.

However, the Women’s Monastery is more than just a historical monument where the past comes alive with every step. The panoramic view from the site’s balcony offers a bird’s-eye perspective of the urban landscape of southern Trabzon. It is an ideal location for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

In short, Kızlar Manastırı is yet another site in Türkiye that demonstrates the country’s authorities’ careful and tolerant approach to preserving its historical heritage. ///nCa, 14 May 2025

Photo report:

