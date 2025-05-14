UNRCCA and UN Resident Coordinators Hold Retreat in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

On 13 May UNRCCA hosted a retreat with the United Nations Resident Coordinators (UN RCs) from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, and the UN Development Cooperation Office for Europe and Central Asia.

The event was part of a regular exchange between the UNRCCA and the UN Country Teams, aimed at enhancing the coordination of regional priorities, current trends, regional risks, and the implementation of joint initiatives.

They held in-depth discussions on regional dynamics in Central Asia, the coordination of activities within their respective regional and national mandates, and ways to best complement each other’s efforts across all pillars of the United Nations’ work.

Particular attention was also devoted to advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas, as well as to addressing pressing challenges related to climate security and the management of water resources.