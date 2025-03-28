The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

On 27 March 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov. During the meeting, key aspects of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development were discussed.

Bakhtiyor Saidov conveyed greetings to the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people on behalf of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his best wishes to the Uzbek leadership, noting the importance of the current visit of the Uzbek delegation.

“Turkmenistan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan, based on time-tested strong ties of good neighborliness,” he stressed.

As noted, the high level of mutual trust and openness inherent in the interstate dialogue is a key factor in the development of constructive partnership.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan successfully cooperate within the framework of the United Nations and other international and regional structures, providing mutual support to each other in promoting initiatives and proposals. In the context of strengthening cooperation between the Central Asian states, the importance of the upcoming first Central Asia-European Union summit was emphasized.

One of the central issues of the negotiations was the development of trade and economic ties. The positive dynamics of bilateral trade was highlighted, as well as active cooperation in the fuel and energy, transport, logistics, and agricultural sectors. Special attention is paid to the expansion of contacts in the cultural, scientific, and educational spheres.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s intention to further strengthen and develop its strategic partnership with the Republic of Uzbekistan.

///nCa, 28 March 2025