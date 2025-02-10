Ashgabat’s Winter Wonderland: A February Snowfall Delights Residents

A snowfall on Sunday, 9 February in Ashgabat transformed the Turkmen capital into a winter wonderland, much to the delight of local residents. The city’s parks and streets were blanketed in sparkling white, creating a picturesque scene.

Residents, eager to embrace the rare winter weather, flocked to the nearest parks to capture the beauty of the snow-covered landscape and create lasting memories. The playful spirit of winter was evident as many engaged in snowball fights and other snowy activities.

Snow is an uncommon occurrence in Ashgabat, making this unexpected transformation of the city a surprise for many.///nCa, February 10, 2025