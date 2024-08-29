Mining minister of Afghanistan visits Turkmenistan for talks on TAP, railway projects

The Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Hedayatullah Badri, headed a delegation to Turkmenistan on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

Meetings are planned in Ashgabat about the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of TAP, railway projects and also the practical start of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) pipeline project in Afghanistan, reports Ariana News.

On Tuesday, the acting minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said preparations for implementing the TAPI project had reached the final stage and practical work would start soon.

Speaking at a meeting in Kabul, Muttaqi said that the TAPI project has positive political consequences for Afghanistan in addition to economic benefits.

In addition to the TAPI project, work will also begin on several other joint projects, including the Afghan-Turkmen economic corridor and a fiber optics project with Turkmenistan

He added that the TAPI pipeline will be able to transfer 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually and the completion of this project will cost $10 billion. /// nCa, 29 August 2024