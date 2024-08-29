News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Mining minister of Afghanistan visits Turkmenistan for talks on TAP, railway projects

Mining minister of Afghanistan visits Turkmenistan for talks on TAP, railway projects

By

The Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Hedayatullah Badri, headed a delegation to Turkmenistan on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

Meetings are planned in Ashgabat about the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of TAP, railway projects and also the practical start of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) pipeline project in Afghanistan, reports Ariana News.

On Tuesday, the acting minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said preparations for implementing the TAPI project had reached the final stage and practical work would start soon.

Speaking at a meeting in Kabul, Muttaqi said that the TAPI project has positive political consequences for Afghanistan in addition to economic benefits.

In addition to the TAPI project, work will also begin on several other joint projects, including the Afghan-Turkmen economic corridor and a fiber optics project with Turkmenistan

He added that the TAPI pipeline will be able to transfer 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually and the completion of this project will cost $10 billion. /// nCa, 29 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Transport, Electricity and TAPI under the spotlight of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan talks in Ashgabat – Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry issued press release on Meredov and Muttaqi meeting
  2. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Joint Infrastructure Projects
  3. Turkmen Ambassador discussed current bilateral projects with the Afghan Foreign Minister
  4. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed TAPI project and LPG supplies
  5. Afghanistan Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan Seeks Billion-Dollar Trade Boost with Afghanistan, Discusses TAPI Pipeline
  6. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan held an online meeting
  7. Afghanistan Provides ‘Good Security’ for TAPI Pipeline Project, Says Acting Minister
  8. TALKS WERE HELD BETWEEN THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF TURKMENISTAN AND THE ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF AFGHANISTAN
  9. TAPI Gas Pipeline, Power Lines, and Transport Infrastructure on the Agenda in Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Talks
  10. TAPI: All Afghans support this great project, says acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan