Government officials and private sector representatives In Turkmenistan gained a deeper insight into the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement and the role of National Trade Facilitation Committees

A workshop on the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement and National Trade Facilitation Committees was held in Ashgabat on July 2-4 for ministries, state agencies and non-commercial associations of Turkmenistan responsible for border regulation and international trade facilitation, as well as private sector representatives. The event was held under “Turkmenistan: Enhancing trade resilience and integration” project, implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and funded by the European Union (EU).

The main objective of the event was to familiarize participants with the rules and requirements of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), as well as with best practices for the establishment and implementation of National Trade Facilitation Committees (NTFCs). In addition to the presentation of information on the above topics, the format of the sessions also provided ample opportunity for informal interaction, allowing participants to ask questions and seek clarification on a variety of issues related to WTO measures to regulate the flow of cross-border trade. The presentations were followed by interactive exercises and group discussions, which provided an opportunity to exchange ideas and gain a deeper understanding of how the WTO TF Agreement works in practice and how a National Trade Facilitation Committee could be organized in Turkmenistan.

Mr. Borislav Dimitrov, Program Manager at the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, noted that “Sustainable connections are key for Central Asian countries. Through Global Gateway, the EU is supporting Turkmenistan’s integration into global trade. In this way, the EU is contributing to the economic development of Turkmenistan, creating new opportunities for its people, youth and businesses, and strengthening multilateralism. The partnership with ITC for the implementation of “Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration” project will be an important milestone to contribute to these objectives”.

As a result of the workshop, participants significantly improved their understanding of the rules and provisions of the TFA, and the actions that need to be taken at the national level during the WTO accession process. The event provided a unique opportunity for key stakeholders from Turkmenistan to learn about key principles of the WTO TFA, including those related to the establishment and functioning of a National Trade Facilitation Committee, which serves as an important platform for institutional coordination and stakeholder consultation with balanced participation from the private and public sectors. “Following the workshop, the project will continue to engage with key stakeholders involved in the WTO accession process and TFA implementation to provide technical support and advisory services for the implementation of priority TF reforms,” said Adelina Harunjen, Trade Facilitation Programme Officer, ITC.

About the project

ITC is implementing a four-year technical assistance project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing trade resilience and integration”, funded by the EU. The project aims at contributing to economic development of Turkmenistan as well as enhancing EU-Turkmenistan trade relations. This will be achieved by enhancing trade competitiveness through improved business climate. One of the goals under the project is to strengthen the capacity of trade institutions to implement trade facilitation reforms and in particular, WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) as well as facilitate the creation of National Trade Facilitation Committee. ///nCa, 6 July 2024 (in cooperation with EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)