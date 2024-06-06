Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the ceremony of commissioning of the Balkan–Dashoguz high-voltage power transmission line and new power substations

Dear compatriots! Dear participants of the celebration!

Today we are taking part in the opening ceremony in the Dashoguz province of a high–voltage power transmission line and power substations along the Balkan-Dashoguz route in order to unite the energy system operating in the country into a single ring.

Today, the solemn commissioning of modern residential buildings built in the city of Dashoguz will also take place.

Today, 200 new, modern passenger buses will be handed over, which will allow providing high-quality services to the population of Dashoguz province.

Dear compatriots! Dear participants of the celebration! I cordially congratulate all of you on this significant event!

In accordance with the country’s energy policy, work is underway to ensure reliable and uninterrupted supply of domestic consumers with electricity, diversify the supply of Turkmen electricity to foreign consumers, create new energy capacities, improve the technical condition of distribution systems, and unite the existing national energy system into a single ring.

In the modern era, Turkmenistan continues the large-scale work initiated by the Hero-Arkadag on the development of the electric power sector.

Based on the Program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of Socio-economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”, as well as the Program of socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028, work is being successfully carried out on the development of the energy sector.

In accordance with the Programs, it is planned to transfer the existing power plants in the country to a combined cycle and build new combined power plants.

Currently, a combined power plant with a capacity of 1,574 megawatts is being built in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province.

In order to increase the volume and routes of supplies of Turkmen electric energy to foreign countries, the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan power transmission line construction project is being successfully implemented.

In accordance with the requirements of the time, the material and technical base of the electric power industry is being strengthened. Modern technologies are being introduced into production, and the electricity generation is consistently growing.

The commissioning of the Center for Repair and Maintenance of Power Equipment in the Buzmeyin district of Ashgabat has opened up wide opportunities for the smooth operation of power plants.

Dear compatriots!

The country pays great attention to the production of renewable energy resources. Currently, the construction of a multi-purpose solar and wind power plant in the Balkan province has entered the final stage, which will provide environmentally friendly electricity to new, modern villages under construction in the region.

In the future, large-scale work on the use of renewable energy sources will continue in our independent country.

Dear compatriots!

In order to distribute the country’s energy capacities between regions and achieve optimal functioning of power transmission lines, the task was set to create a ring system. Effective work has been carried out in this direction.

As a result of the tireless work of Turkmen energy sector builders, the construction of the Akhal–Balkan section, which is the first stage of this project, was completed in 2021. The second stage of the project, the Mary–Akhal section, was commissioned in 2023.

In the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, the third stage of this project was completed, in particular, the Balkan–Dashoguz section is being commissioned. Also, within the framework of this stage, 500 kV substations “Balkan” and “Daşoguz” were built.

The implementation of the project to unite the energy system operating in the country into a single ring is a significant event in the history of the energy industry of independent Turkmenistan.

With the successful implementation of this project, a single ring energy system has been formed in the country, which will facilitate the uninterrupted supply of electricity to domestic consumers, as well as the supply of electricity to foreign countries from different parts of our country.

I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the hardworking Turkmen energy sector builders for the successful implementation of this significant project.

Dear compatriots! Dear participants of the celebration!

The consistent improvement of the social and living standards of the people is one of the main tasks. Programmatic activities are being carried out in this direction. Modern, comfortable residential buildings and social facilities are being put into operation.

All conditions for comfortable living have been created in the new residential buildings built in Dashoguz. In the future, we will successfully continue our ongoing program activities to improve the social and living standards of the people.

Dear compatriots! Dear participants of the celebration!

Once again, I cordially congratulate you on the commissioning of the Balkan–Dashoguz high-voltage power transmission line and new power substations and, in this regard, on the unification of the country’s existing energy system into a single ring, as well as on the commissioning of a new complex of residential buildings and the donation of modern passenger buses!

I wish you all good health, family well-being and great success in your activities. ///nCa, 6 June 2024 (photo credit – TDH)