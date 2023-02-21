News Central Asia (nCa)

Agreement on digitalization of rail freight management between China and EAEU will speed up movement of cargo in Eurasian landmass

China and the member countries of EAEU have signed a roadmap for speeding up the digitalization of the rail freight management between them, reports the website railfreight.com

This will greatly help in the unhindered and faster movement of railway cargo across the Eurasian landmass.

The roadmap was signed during a meeting between Andrey Slepnev, trade minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Li Fei, assistant minister of commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

The EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) consists of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia.

The plan is to implement the roadmap in three sections. The aim is to attain and maintain seamless connectivity in all directions. /// nCa, 21 February 2023 [Image credit FreightWaves]

 

