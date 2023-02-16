Petropars ready to invest in Turkmenistan

“Petropars can invest in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan,” said some senior officials of Petropars while talking to nCa in Ashgabat on 15 February 2023.

They include Ms. Shahnaz Lashkarian, the deputy head of engineering and development of Petropars, and the heads of two field projects, Mohammad Reza and Faarshid Shahriary.

“We can do any mainland or offshore project, covering everything including funding, plant engineering, construction, and commissioning,” they said.

Petropars is a major Iranian company with a portfolio of USD 33 billion in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

Petropars has participated, on its own or in partnership with other companies, in the development of blocks 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, and 19 of South Pars field.

In addition to Asia, it has active presence in Africa and South America.

Petropars is one of the few Iranian oil and gas companies that can do mega projects on its own strength, without depending on financing from external sources. /// nCa, 16 February 2023