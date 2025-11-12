Russian Medical Specialists to Conduct Second “Mission Kindness” Humanitarian Program in Turkmenistan

A team of leading Russian medical professionals will travel to Turkmenistan from November 10 to 15 for the second international volunteer initiative “Mission Kindness,” organized by Russian Railways, Rossotrudnichestvo, RZD-Medicine, and the Association of Volunteer Centers, according to information from Russian Railways.

The medical delegation comprises six specialists across multiple disciplines: Professor Zaur Shugushev, Doctor of Medical Sciences and cardiac surgeon; Associate Professor Sergey Cheremushkin, PhD and therapist of the highest qualification category; surgeon Kamil Veliev; Olga Dovgileva, PhD and ophthalmologist of the highest qualification category; neurologist Larisa Davydova, PhD; and obstetrician-gynecologist Natalya Davydenko.

During their mission in Ashgabat, the specialists will visit various medical centers and institutions, delivering master classes and lectures to local colleagues and medical students, participating in roundtable discussions, and providing patient examinations and consultations.

Each doctor will be assigned to specific medical facilities matching their area of expertise.

Elena Fisenko, Director of Medicine at Russian Railways and Head of the Central Healthcare Directorate, emphasized the program’s broader significance: “The participation of our leading specialists plays a key role not only in providing medical care to those in need, but also in the exchange of experience between doctors from different countries, which contributes to the strengthening of international ties.”

This marks the second medical mission to Turkmenistan. Last year, five highly qualified physicians from the RZD-Medicine clinic network traveled to Ashgabat for similar activities focused on patient care and professional education.

Ophthalmologist Olga Dovgileva, MD, who participated in the previous mission, explained the evolution of the program: “Last year, a strong emphasis was placed on sharing experiences, holding lectures, joint consultations, and master classes. Our collaboration continued throughout the year, and in this mission, I plan to share my experience in treating glaucoma, vitreoretinal surgery, and modern laser vision correction techniques. The implementation of this program helps strengthen cooperation between Russian and Turkmen medical professionals.”

Background on Mission Kindness:

Since its launch in 2021 by Rossotrudnichestvo and the Dobro.RF Association, “Mission Kindness” has deployed Russian specialists in healthcare, education, culture, and ecology to assist people and organizations worldwide through volunteer missions. The program has completed 49 missions to date, benefiting over 15,000 recipients across more than 20 countries. In 2024, RZD-Medicine doctors participated in two “Mission Kindness” trips—to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. These initiatives are conducted under the framework of the Concept for the Development of Russian Railways’ Humanitarian Potential Abroad. /// nCa, 12 November 2025