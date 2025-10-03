Turkmenistan Expands Healthcare Sector Infrastructure

Turkmenistan is set to construct several healthcare facilities, further enhancing the medical infrastructure in Ashgabat and the country’s regions. The relevant projects were presented to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during his working visit to Ashgabat on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister overseeing the construction sector, B. Annamammedov, demonstrated designs for the following facilities:

– A 500-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Ashgabat;

– A 300-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Tejen, Ahal province;

– A 400-bed Maternal and Child Healthcare Center in Dashoguz, Dashoguz province;

– A House of Health in the Bagtyyarlyk district, Ashgabat.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of ensuring high-quality construction and timely commissioning of these facilities. The head of state issued instructions to equip medical institutions with modern equipment, including the integration of digital technologies.

A working meeting was held to discuss healthcare system development and preparations for upcoming events. DPM B. Annamammedov reported on the progress of construction projects under the President’s Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2022–2028, noting that the work adheres to quality standards and timelines.

DPM B. Orazdurdyyeva (education and healthcare) outlined measures being taken in preparation for the Day of Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers, to be celebrated on 10 October. She highlighted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the State Program “Saglyk” (Health), which has driven significant progress in the healthcare system over the years.

The mayor of Ashgabat, R. Gandymov, reported on preparations for the festive events dedicated to the professional holiday.

Minister of Health and Medical Industry M. Mammedov provided an update on the modernization of the material and technical base of medical centers and ongoing work in the sector.

Commenting on the reports, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the development of the healthcare system and the protection of public health are priorities of state policy. Under the “Saglyk” program, international medical centers, modern hospitals, and houses of health are being built across the country. The head of state stressed that the planned facilities will further contribute to the consistent development of Turkmenistan’s healthcare system.

The President instructed thorough preparations for the groundbreaking ceremonies of new medical institutions and the International Exhibition and Scientific Conference “Healthcare, Education, and Sports in the Era of the Revival of a New Epoch of a Powerful State,” which will take place as part of the celebrations for the Day of Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers. ///nCa, 3 October 2025