On June 2, 2025, a cycling event was held in Bucharest, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania on the occasion of World Bicycle Day – an initiative of Turkmenistan endorsed by the UN General Assembly in 2018.

The event was supported by the Bucharest Municipality and the “Green Revolution” Association. Participants included heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of the Embassies, represenatatives of MFA of Romania, Turkmen citizens, and students.

In his opening speech, H.E. Annammamet Annayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Romania, emphasized the role of sports diplomacy in promoting neutrality, strengthening international cooperation, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle – priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy under President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Special attention was given to the UN resolution adopted on March 15, 2022, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, which promotes integrating bicycles into public transport systems as part of sustainable development efforts.

Participants expressed appreciation for Turkmenistan’s contribution to advancing environmental and humanitarian initiatives that foster international dialogue and intercultural ties. ///nCa, 2 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)