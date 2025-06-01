Turkmen Youth in Kyiv took part in a Bike Ride on the Occasion of World Bicycle Day

The first day of summer began actively and cheerfully for representatives of Turkmen students and the diaspora in Ukraine. On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, annually celebrated in the world on June 3, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine organized an ecological bike ride.

With the support of the State Enterprise “General Directorate for Servicing Foreign Missions”, the bike ride traditionally took place on the territory of Truhanov Island, located on the Dnieper River opposite the historical center of Kyiv, known for its picturesque and eco-friendly routes for active recreation and outdoor sports.

Turkmen people have a special attitude to this international holiday and widely celebrate it in their native country and abroad, because it was on the initiative of Turkmenistan that the World Bicycle Day was established by a special Resolution of the UN General Assembly, which testifies to the high appreciation in the world of our country’s efforts to develop sports, popularize cycling and form an ecological culture of society.

Many countries in the world, including Turkmenistan, have developed infrastructure for cyclists. On this day, various bike rides and competitions are held in our country, new routes are opened, and current issues of environmental protection are raised, since the bicycle is an environmentally friendly form of transport.

The participants of the bike ride rode under national flags along the island’s routes, which ran through lakes, oak and pine forests, and sandy beaches, with a total length of about 17 km.

At the finish line, diplomatic staff of the Embassy of Turkmenistan – participants of the bike ride – spoke to the youth. They noted that the goal of the event is to draw the attention of society to the importance of maintaining physical health and an active lifestyle, and its important task is to cultivate a sense of unity and cohesion, national consciousness, love for their people, their history, their native land, as well as support for the noble initiatives of their country.

Young people expressed their readiness to continue to contribute to the development of a mass health movement, to take care of their health, and to popularize national holidays, in particular through sports activities and cycling. ///nCa, 1 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Ukraine)