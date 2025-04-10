Thermal Power Central Asia 2025 to Take Place on 25 – 26 June in Tashkent

The 4th Annual International Forum and Exhibition Thermal Power Central Asia 2025 will be held on 25 – 26 June 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The event will gather key stakeholders from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and global investors to discuss strategic development of the region’s thermal power sector.

The programme includes a technical visit to Talimarjan TPP – one of the most advanced power plants in Central Asia. Delegates will gain firsthand insights into implemented technologies and meet station management. Details: thermalpowercentralasia.com/onsite-visit

Key topics: project financing, localisation, digitalisation, equipment upgrades, energy efficiency, and integration of renewables.

Download the brochure: thermalpowercentralasia.com/request-the-brochure

Media contact:

+44 207 394 3090

events@vostockcapital.com

Organiser:

Vostock Capital is a global organiser of strategic investment events, with over 23 years of experience across the CIS, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. We build platforms that enable dialogue and collaboration among leading regional and international stakeholders. ///nCa, 10 April 2025