Arkadag Berdimuhamedov wrapped up visit to Tajikistan – Key events of the concluding day

On 5 April 2024, on the second and final day of the official visit to Tajikistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a working meeting with the participation of some Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, and also met with the Prime Minister of Tajikistan and the Speaker of the lower house of Parliament.

Cabinet meeting

The meeting focused on advancing the plans for the Turkmen-Tajik partnership, particularly in key sectors like energy, agriculture, transportation, and humanitarian aid.

On the topic of fuel and energy, Arkadag emphasized the importance of innovation. He called for adopting advanced methods and digital technologies within the energy sector. He also highlighted the potential for joint projects and the need for a comprehensive approach to implementing previously reached agreements.

The National leader of Turkmenistan people underlined the significant opportunities in the transportation sector due to Turkmenistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of major East-West and North-South routes.

He also mentioned possibilities for cooperation in urban development, specifically regarding the concept of “smart cities.” He issued specific instructions to the government to pursue this collaboration with Tajikistan.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the recent Turkmen-Tajik business forum, as well as exploring new joint projects to further strengthen the partnership.

Meeting with the Chairman of the Lower House of Parliament

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda.

During the meeting, it was noted that over the past years, a solid contractual and legal framework for bilateral partnership has been created, which has been supplemented by a package of important documents signed following the results of the current negotiations.

“The long-term diverse partnership between the two countries is characterized by a strategic nature. Turkmenistan highly appreciates this and attaches great importance to strengthening traditional cooperation with the Republic of Tajikistan,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed.

The parties discussed cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, in the field of culture and interparliamentary cooperation.

Through parliamentary diplomacy, the parties expressed their readiness to develop cooperation through regular meetings, bilateral and multilateral events, and mutual visits by parliamentary delegations.

In this aspect, Berdimuhamedov noted the expediency of activating the work of the Turkmen-Tajik Parliamentary Friendship Group. He proposed to hold its next meeting in the near future.

It was also stated that the parliamentarians of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan cooperate constructively within the framework of international organizations.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people invited Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda and members of the Tajik Parliament to visit Turkmenistan.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

Trade and economic relations, transport and energy became the key focus of the meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda.

During the meeting, the topic of trade and economic cooperation, which is one of the main directions of bilateral partnership, became the subject of an interested discussion.

In this regard, Arkadag proposed to take coordinated measures to ensure the growth and diversification of trade turnover, as well as through promoting the development of direct links between private companies and the business community. He proposed to take effective steps towards the practical implementation of the project to open Trading houses in the capitals of the two states.

Berdimuhamedov recalled that in May 2023, following the summit talks between the presidents of the two countries, an agreement was reached to launch the first pilot project to create a textile factory in Tajikistan with the participation of Turkmen companies.

In this regard, Turkmenistan is ready to organize a meeting of the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries to study and discuss this issue, Berdimuhamedov said.

Touching upon the topic of transport cooperation, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov mentioned the route Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Turkey, as well as the possibility of organizing a multimodal transport corridor from China to Turkmenistan through Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, with access to the ports of the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Both countries are actively working to improve rail and road transport, aiming to increase cargo turnover. The focus on facilitating cargo transit is already showing positive results with a steady rise in transported goods.

Regarding transportation links, the National Leader also proposed exploring options to re-establish direct and transit air travel between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Berdimuhamedov suggested considering the energy sector as one of the promising areas of cooperation. In particular, Turkmenistan could supply electricity and natural gas to Tajikistan through the territory of Uzbekistan. At the same time, the countries’ experience of partnership in the field of electric power industry was noted.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to discuss in detail technical, organizational and other issues of electricity and natural gas supplies. He spoke in favor of organizing a trilateral meeting with the participation of Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan is also ready to increase the volume of oil products supplies to Tajikistan, depending on the needs of the Tajik side.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov further proposed deepening their partnership in the agro-industrial complex, particularly in the field of mutual products supplies. Both countries have a strong legal framework and the necessary conditions to make this collaboration successful. He suggested involving private companies and entrepreneurs from both nations in this initiative.

The meeting also highlighted ongoing Turkmen-Tajik cooperation in water management through the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. It seems advisable to intensify this area of partnership with the participation of other relevant parties, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted.

During the meeting, the parties also paid attention to issues of cooperation in the fields of culture, sports, science and education.

Meeting with the President of Tajikistan

On the same day, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Emomali Rahmon at the Government Residence.

Before the meeting, Emomali Rahmon familiarized the National Leader of the Turkmen people with the design of the building, the interior decoration of which features traditional Tajik architecture and design.

During the conversation, President Rahmon highlighted the significance of Berdimuhamedov’s visit, which included key bilateral meetings with parliamentarians and government officials. He expressed confidence that the agreements signed would significantly boost interstate cooperation, benefiting both nations.

In turn, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, noted with satisfaction the content and fruitfulness of the negotiations and meetings held in Dushanbe.

The discussion reaffirmed the peaceful foreign policies of both countries and their commitment to regional and global stability. They pledged to continue their collaboration on pressing global issues and achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, they emphasized their intention to strengthen cooperation and mutual support within the UN and other international organizations.

Recognizing the strong potential for trade and economic cooperation, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan aim to fully utilize existing opportunities. This includes increasing trade volume, establishing partnerships across various sectors, intensifying investment activities, undertaking joint projects, and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Then the President of Tajikistan said goodbye to Arkadag Berdimuhamedov at the Dushanbe International Airport. //nCa, 6 April 2024