Celebrating the Bright Future of Turkmenistan: A Year of Youthful Accomplishments

On Wednesday, 27 December 2023, Ashgabat hosted an international scientific and practical conference and a multidisciplinary exhibition dedicated to the achievements of Turkmenistan’s talented youth.

The forum brought together student representatives from the country’s leading universities, young specialists from diverse economic sectors, and participants from all regions of Turkmenistan joining online. International guests from Azerbaijan, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, France, the OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the International Kurash Association, and the International Chess Federation added attended the discussions.

At over ten sessions, conducted in six UN languages with simultaneous translation, speakers underscored the crucial role of youth as the driving force of progress and innovation, propelling the country’s sustainable development policy.

Representatives from the Government of Turkmenistan, the Mejlis, the Khalk Maslahaty, educational institutions, academia, media, and other key departments actively participated in the forum, emphasizing the government’s dedication to supporting young people.

In Turkmenistan, around 40% of the population falls within the youth demographic, aged 10 to 29, and their potential shines bright in diverse fields such as science, advanced technologies, sports, diplomacy, culture, and art.

Recognizing this, the government actively implements programs and initiatives that nurture young talents through education, provide socio-economic support for young families, and encourage youth entrepreneurship.

The growing influence of the younger generation in shaping Turkmenistan’s future is further evident in the national parliament, where nearly 37% of deputies are under 35 years old.

This conference and exhibition served as a vibrant platform for celebrating the remarkable achievements of Turkmenistan’s youth, while also paving the way for future collaboration and innovation. As young minds continue to challenge boundaries and contribute their unique perspectives, one thing is certain: Turkmenistan’s future is in safe hands.

Turkmenistan has been awarded over ten certificates

During the conference, several certificate-awarding ceremonies were held, confirming the country’s success in various fields:

Charity, healthcare

The UNDP Permanent Representative in Turkmenistan, Ms. Narine Sahakyan, presented a Letter of Thanks to the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care from the UNICEF Representative Office in Turkmenistan, as well as

Certificate for the important efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan to accelerate development towards universal health coverage by ensuring access to quality medicines, continuity and quality of medical services for all;

Three certificates of the supranational Gauting Reference Laboratory (Munich, Germany), confirming the successful external assessment of the quality of molecular tests of the Centralized Laboratory of the Directorate of Centers for Infectious Diseases;

The certificate of international accreditation was awarded to the Forensic Chemical Laboratory of the Central Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination as part of the Morphological Center.

Higher education, World Heritage

Riri Fitri Sari, Head of the UI GreenMetric World University Ranking rating agency, presented certificates confirming the inclusion of eight universities of Turkmenistan in the international UI GreenMetric World University Ranking. They include: Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas, Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan, S.A.Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University, Turkmen State Institute of Finance, Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan, Institute of Engineering, Technical and Transport Communications of Turkmenistan, State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, Turkmen Agricultural Institute.

Bakyt Omurzakov, consultant of the Planning and Development Programs Commission of the International Chess Federation, presented Saparmyrat Atabayev with a certificate of important achievements in obtaining the title of international grandmaster.

The UNDP Permanent Representative in Turkmenistan, Ms. Narine Sahakyan, presented a certificate confirming the inclusion of the “Silk Roads: Zarafshan–Karakum Corridor” in the UNESCO World Heritage List and a Certificate confirming the inclusion of the multilateral nomination “Cold Winter Deserts of Turan” in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Oil and gas industry

The International Quality Award “Quality Achievements Awards 2023”, awarded to the State Concern “Turkmengaz” on the digital system by the Director General of the European Society for Quality Research Michael Harris.

Transport and communication sector

The UNDP Permanent Representative in Turkmenistan, Ms. Narine Sahakyan, presented an International certificate and diploma recognizing the efforts of the agency “Turkmenaragatnaşyk” (Turkmen Communication) of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in successfully promoting digital transformations in the private sector of Turkmenistan, developing the digital economy and supporting the intellectual youth of the country.

Representative of the branch in Turkmenistan of the classification society of the French Republic ‘Bureau Veritas’ Yazmyrat Malakov presented a certificate to the Open Joint Stock Company “Balkan” gämi gurluşyk we abatlaýyş zawody” (Balkan Shipbuilding Plant) “For promoting cooperation and close cooperation in the field of ship construction and repair” from Bureau Veritas Marine Kazakhstan LLC of the classification society of the French Republic ‘Bureau Veritas’.

Erbol Mukhayev, Secretary General of the Representative Office in Central Asia of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK, awarded (online) the agency “Turkmenawtoulaglary” (Turkmen Motor Transport) with a certificate “For successful contribution to youth development in the fields of logistics and road transport of Turkmenistan”.

Chairman of the Committee of the Organization for International Cooperation of Railways Miroslav Antonovich presented an honorary diploma to the agency “Turkmendemiryollary” (Turkmen Railways) for contribution to the activities of the Organization.

Youth Award Ceremonies

The conference culminated with the youth award ceremonies, showering honors on young Turkmen who shone brightly in the year of “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar.”

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, young people who successfully work in all sectors of the national economic complex of the country were presented with awards. The achievements of the younger generation in education, science, sports, culture, industry, agriculture and other sectors of the economy were particularly highlighted.

The ceremony also celebrated the winners of the “Pähim-paýhas ummany Magtymguly Pyragy” (The Ocean of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi) competition, launched in September for creative youth under 35. The winners received both a cash prize and the prestigious gold chain of the President of Turkmenistan.

Thus, according to the Order of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the ARKADAG football club, which became the champion of Turkmenistan and the winner of the National Football Cup, was awarded the keys to the MAN RRZ 19.440 EEV bus.

As a gift, the athletes and coaches of the country were solemnly presented with 2 Toyota Camry V6 cars (2023 model) and 5 Toyota Fortuner SR5 cars (2023 model). ///nCa/TDH, 28 December 2023

Here are some photos from the event: