UNDP and Turkmen students discuss gender equality and women empowering at Book Club meeting

UNDP in Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi (TNIWL), continues its SDGs discussions through the “Kitap-paýhasyň çeşmesi” Book Club.

This meeting, held on December 15, 2023, at the UN Building, focused on SDG 5: Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

During this session, UNDP specialists engaged with youth to discuss key issues related to gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE), focusing on gender-based violence and discrimination. 

The dialogue also explored the vital role of the younger generation in challenging gender stereotypes that hinder women’s development. We also talked about UNDP’s efforts on promoting a zero-tolerance policy and implementing initiatives to address sexual harassment.

The event aimed to enhance youth awareness of global and local initiatives promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in line with UNDP’s commitment to actively involve young people in initiatives fostering inclusion and equality.

Participating in the SDGs discussion were students from the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi and the International University for Humanities and Development. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 15 December 2023

 

 

 

