The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan announced winners of “Winter Cup 2023” Intellectual Game

On 10 December 2023, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan hosted the third annual “Winter Cup 2023” intellectual game. This year’s competition was dedicated to International Human Rights Day and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

After a series of challenging rounds, the following teams emerged victorious:

1st Place: Team “Chocolate Owl”

2nd Place: Team “Triumph”

3rd Place: Team “The Best”

The EU Delegation extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winning teams and expresses sincere gratitude to all participants and all those who contributed to the success of “Winter Cup 2023”. ///nCa, 11 November 2023

 

 

 

