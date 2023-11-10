Compiled Report – Turkmentel-2023

The grand opening of the International Exhibition “Turkmentel-2023” took place in Ashgabat

Today (9 Nov) in Ashgabat, at the exhibition center of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the grand opening of the International Exhibition “Turkmentel-2023” , dedicated to the development of the field of telecommunications, telemetry, information technology and television and radio broadcasting equipment, took place.

The forum participants heard a congratulatory address from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

“The XVI International Exhibition and Scientific Conference of Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies and Broadcasting Equipment Türkmentel-2023 is designed to provide significant assistance to the modernization of the telecommunications system, which acts as a guarantor of innovative development, the implementation of national programs and global projects,” the message says.

The event is organized by the Turkmenaragatnashyk agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Over 200 representatives of the telecommunications and IT sphere from around the world and Turkmenistan take part in the forum. Among the participants are delegates of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Domain Name and IP Address Management Corporation (ICANN), the Regional Communications Association, the UN Permanent Mission to Turkmenistan, as well as software manufacturers and developers Nokia, Huawei, Eastwind, NEC.

The International Scientific Conference “Turkmentel-2023” starts in the afternoon.

As part of the forum, a two-day training “Launch of next generation mobile communication networks (IMT-2020/5G)”, organized by the International Telecommunication Union, will also be held at the site of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Let us remind you that during Turkmentel-2023, the results of the national competition among young inventors “Digital Solution-2023” will be summed up . This year, over 300 applications were submitted to the competition. /// Turkmenportal, 9 Nov

Bilateral meetings and negotiations on cooperation took place on the sidelines of Turkmentel-2023

On the sidelines of the international exhibition and scientific conference “Turkmentel-2023”, a number of bilateral meetings were held between representatives of foreign companies and Turkmen leaders.

In particular, the directors of the German companies Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Eastern Europe and LS Telecom Ag – Gerhard Fischer and Georg Schöne, respectively – held a series of negotiations. They met with Deputy Prime Minister Myahrijemal Mamedova, Director General of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakyev and Chairman of the Turkmen Communications Agency Khadzhimurat Khudaygulyev.

Chakyev and Khudaygulyev also discussed the prospects for Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in the field of communications with the General Director of the Turkish company Turk Telekommunikasyon A.Ş Umit Onalin.

The General Director of the Agency of Transport and Communications of Turkmenistan and the head of Turkmensvyaz held separate meetings with the Vice President for Turkey and Central Asia of the Finnish Nokia Demetrio Russo, the President of the Japanese company NEC MENA Naoki Nakamura, the Vice President for Sales of the French Eutelsat Hani Aksamavati Al Arjoy, the founder and the General Director of the Dutch company Soterian Anosh Thakkar and the Director of the Operations and Management Department of the Azerbaijani Delta Telecom LTD Anar Abbasov. /// Orient, 9 Nov

ITU training on the implementation of 5G – the next generation of mobile communications – started in Ashgabat

Today, at the site of the international forum “Turkmentel-2023”, a two-day training “Launch of next generation mobile communication networks (5G/IMT-2020)”, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), started.

The target audience of the training is representatives of government agencies, research centers, industry associations and universities, regulators, telecom operators, interested organizations, as well as everyone interested in this issue.

The training takes place over several sessions. During the first session, issues such as: capabilities and technologies of the 5G/IMT-2020 system are discussed; work of the International Telecommunication Union in the field of management and standardization of 5G/IMT-2020, conditions for spectrum allocation and prices for 5G/IMT-2020.

The speakers of the sessions are professionals with extensive experience in the field of radio communications and the implementation of advanced technologies. Among them are Karlis Bogens – Head of the Fixed and Mobile Services Division of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau, Vadim Poskakukhin – Technical Director of Ubiquitous Wireless LLP (Kazakhstan), John David Kim – Head of the Digital Transformation Acceleration Forum (formerly APAC 5G Forum) and Head of the North-East Asia region in GSMA. /// Turkmenportal, 9 Nov

Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” demonstrates success at the exhibition “Turkmentel 2023”

At the site of the International Exhibition “Turkmentel-2023”, a pavilion of the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, which is the organizer of the event along with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was built.

The stand depicts the activities of the agency, its achievements in the field of communications, implemented projects, as well as the range of services offered.

The Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan is the central executive body that implements state policy in the field of communications, as well as regulates and controls work in the field of communications in Turkmenistan.

As part of its mission, the agency operates in areas such as local and cellular communications, the Internet, postal services, digital economy, cybersecurity, satellite communications, national broadcasting and radio broadcasting, as well as specialist training. /// THP, 9 Nov

TM-CELL “Altyn Asyr” introduced a new service to Turkmen citizens – virtual numbers

The cellular communication company TM-CELL “Altyn Asyr” presented a new service to its subscribers – virtual numbers – at the International Exhibition “Turkmentel-2023” taking place in Ashgabat.

According to the publication “Turkmenistan: Golden Age”, a virtual number is a mobile phone or landline number that is not tied to a physical device (SIM card).

Virtual numbers can be activated via QR code. To do this, you need to connect to the Internet and scan the QR, then activate the card in the settings of your smartphone.

This action can only be performed on one device. If the virtual card has already been activated, it will not be possible to connect it again on another device. The entire activation process takes a few minutes.

The advantages of virtual numbers are as follows:

cost-effective: they usually cost less than SIM cards, and there are no monthly subscription fees.

confidentiality: they allow you to maintain anonymity when communicating, since they are not tied to physical devices. /// Turkmenportal, 9 Nov

A new online resource for exporters and manufacturers has appeared in Turkmenistan

Today, at the site of the international forum “Turkmentel-2023”, the presentation and launch of a new website with the domain name www.madeinturkmenistan.co.tm took place.

The Made in Turkmenistan website was developed by the National Barcode Organization of Turkmenistan, GS1 Turkmenistan and presents an extensive catalog of Turkmen brands, manufacturers, exporters and experts. Its site contains complete, accurate and updated information about various Turkmen products, their compliance with international standards and norms, as well as about manufacturers of goods.

Site mission:

Facilitate global trade between buyers around the world and Turkmen suppliers;

Provide accurate and reliable information about Turkmen products and suppliers to global buyers;

Help buyers and suppliers communicate and trade with each other effectively and efficiently.

The electronic platform Made in Turkmenistan will allow you to present the market of Turkmenistan, its export opportunities, will help promote the goods of Turkmen manufacturers to world markets, and increase their competitiveness.

Turkmen manufacturers of both the public and private sectors who produce products for the domestic and foreign markets and are members of GS1 Turkmenistan can post information on the new Internet resource.

Made in Turkmenistan is also a source of information about new production in Turkmenistan, innovations, discoveries, successes in world markets, ongoing business events and other significant events in the life of the country. Here you can find out about trainings and seminars held at the GS1 Turkmenistan base.

The website with the domain name www.madeinturkmenistan.co.tm contains information in Russian, Turkmen and English and is aimed at a wide range of Internet users, including entrepreneurs, exporters and consumers of goods and services, as well as anyone interested in business development in Turkmenistan, who intends to establish commercial contacts with Turkmen partners or is already running their own business in the country. /// Turkmenportal, 9 Nov

[Report compiled from quoted sources by nCa, 10 November 2023]

#Turkmenistan, #Turkmentel-2023,