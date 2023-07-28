Turkmenistan launches website to help students wanting to study abroad

News Central Asia (nCa)

The ministry of education of Turkmenistan has launched a website to help the students and citizens wanting to study abroad.

It has been designed by the Innovation Information Center of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

www.nic.gov.tm

The Centre is also the authorized body on the mutual recognition of educational degrees between Turkmenistan and the European region.

The website, in the Turkmen, Russian, and English languages, offers general information about the activities of the Centre and the facilities it offers.

While the Turkmen citizens interested in studying abroad can benefit from this website, it also offers useful information for the foreigners planning to study in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 28 July 2023

