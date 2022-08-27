Ashgabat hosted Turkmen-Uzbek political consultations

On 26 August 2022, political consultations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were held in Ashgabat, the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan said in a press release.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, the Uzbek delegation – by acting minister of foreign affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov.

During the consultations, topical issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including in the context of the implementation of previously reached agreements. The high level of relations between the two countries, the effective course of cooperation in the international arena were emphasized.

The heads of the foreign ministries, noting the importance of interaction within the framework of international organizations, expressed satisfaction with the practice of regular support for international initiatives and proposals of the two states at multilateral platforms.

In the context of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed the issue of organizing a meeting of the Co-Chairs of the commission to analyze the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

The parties comprehensively discussed the development of a mutually beneficial Uzbek-Turkmen strategic partnership in the political, diplomatic, trade, economy, transport and communication, water-energy, consular, legal, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

An exchange of views also took place on topical issues of regional cooperation, including in the economic sphere, ensuring regional security and jointly combating present challenges and threats.

As a result of political consultations, the final Protocol was signed.