BOMCA Workshop for criminologists of power agencies is being held in Ashgabat

On 2 August, a three-day national seminar for the personnel of Investigation Units of the Border Guard and Law Enforcement Agencies of Turkmenistan is being conducted within the framework of the EU funded BOMCA programme.

The event is attended by the forensic experts and crime scene investigation specialists of border guards and law enforcement agencies.

“Border management cannot be implemented in isolation by a designated national agency. It requires multiple partnerships with other state institutions. For example, it is essential to ensure cooperation between the border agencies and the law enforcement bodies. Therefore, development of the forensic expertise and investigation of the crimes of the border guards is equally important as establishing a system of cooperation with the national law enforcement agencies for crimes investigation”, said Ms. Renata Wrobel, EU Delegation Chargé d’affaires a.i., welcoming the participants of the seminar.

The training is conducted by experts of the BOMKA 10 program Vaidas Kazlauskas, Head of Forensic examination unit of Siauliai police HQ and Monika Sudziene, Chief investigator of Biology examination unit of Lithuanian police forensic science centre.

During the seminar, Turkmen specialists will have the opportunity to get acquainted with modern evidence collection methods including first responder’s responsibilities and actions avoiding the contamination of crime scene and will be introduced with the specifics of DNA collection. Experts will present the latest methods of handling physical evidence and evidence submitting.

The issues of cooperation between the investigator and forensic experts, as well as the methods for ensuring the transparency and credibility of evidence are also discussed.

The seminar will help to develop recommendations for improving the Turkmen legislation and analyze the needs for forensic expert tools and equipment for working at the crime scene.

This is the second workshop of its kind conducted by the BOMCA Programme in the Central Asian region, following similar activity implemented in July of this year in Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 2 August 2022