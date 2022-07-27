Private Turkmen jewelry collection from Switzerland handed over to Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan hosted the opening of an exhibition entitled “Jewelry art – the treasury of national heritage”, the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” reports.

More than 80 pieces of jewelry art have been displayed at the exhibition. The collection belonged once to Natalie Markarian-Fard, a collector from Switzerland, and were handed over to Turkmenistan.

There are unique rarities among the exhibits that are found in a single copy. For example, a silver spinning wheel decorated with gold plates, a musical instrument gopuz, a double-sided comb and a silver belt clip.

The collection also includes all kinds of women’s jewelry, children’s jewelry, as well as some horse equipment.

Natalie Markarian-Fard was born in Tehran (Iran) on 16 November 1933, and died in Germany in February 2022. She had a passion for artworks since childhood, and her first exhibits were a collection of Russian enameled caskets.

In 1967, at the Tehran Art Bazaar, Natalie Markarian-Fard bought a small silver plate, neatly decorated with gilded ornaments and inserts of red carnelian. Natalie Markaryan-Fard was fascinated by the beauty of this item and the high quality of manufacture. Later she found out that this item was once part of a leather amulet bag “heikel“, used by Turkmen women. After that, she turned her attention to Turkmen jewelry.

In her memoirs, the collector writes: “For many years I have been interested in and admired the Turkmen history and culture, especially the Turkmen jewelry craftsmanship. By the 1980s, I managed to collect a significant collection, part of which I would like to donate to one of the museums of Turkmenistan. I would be very glad to make at least a small contribution to the preservation of the cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.”///nCa, 26 July 2022 (photo source – TDH)

