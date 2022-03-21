Turkmen schoolchildren and students are invited to the French language Olympiads

The French Institute in Turkmenistan will hold the French language Olympiad, which can be attended by students (children, teenagers) studying French in Turkmen schools and at the French Institute, as well as students of higher educational institutions studying French.

The two-stage linguistic contest will take place in mid-late April 2022. The theme of the Olympiad, which is held for the second year in a row, is “Travel, discovery and adventure”.

More details on the participation terms will be available during the presentation, which the French Institute will hold on Wednesday, 23 March at 6:30pm.

For more information, please call: 36 83 70, 36 83 71, 36 83 72.

Regional Olympiad in French 2022

In addition to the National French Language Olympiad in Turkmenistan, the French Embassies in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan jointly organize the Regional French Language Olympiad in Central Asia for the second year in a row.

The Central Asian Olympiad will be held via videoconference.

The first round will take place on 9 April (test) and 10 April (dictation) at 4pm, Ashgabat time.

The schoolchildren, students, teachers and even native speakers are eligible to attend the competition.

The contest is divided into 7 categories with a lot of prizes to be awarded.

Registration for participation in the Olympiad is open until 3 April 2022, 3pm, Ashgabat time, via the website https://olympiades-regionales.org/

For more information, write to the email address: olympiadesregionales@gmail.com /// nCa, 21 March 2022