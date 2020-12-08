TURKMENISTAN TOOK PART IN UN HIGH-LEVEL EVENT

On December 8, 2020, a high-level pledging event to the Central Emergency Response Fund, created 15 years ago in accordance with a special resolution of the UN General Assembly, was held via videoconference.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan took part in this forum.

In the speech of the head of the country’s foreign ministry, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan and its President, based on the principles of humanism, regularly provide assistance to the countries of the region and other states of the world to overcome the consequences of natural and man-made emergencies.

In this context, and in order to support the actions of the international community at the global level, our country made its first voluntary contribution to the above-mentioned fund in early 2020.

Continuing close cooperation with the UN and its specialized structures focused on providing humanitarian assistance to states and peoples of the world, Turkmenistan announced its next contribution to the Central Emergency Response Fund in 2021.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres took part in the high-level event.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 8 December 2020