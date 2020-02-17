International Roadshow “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan”

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai, UAE

24-25 February 2020

REGISTRATION IS OPEN TILL FEBRUARY 20TH, 2020.

More than 250 delegates have registered for the event

More than 100 companies have registered

Over 30 international speakers with vast international experience in the oil and gas industry will lead the Conference.

Leaders from international oil companies and senior management of Turkmenistan government will discuss investment strategies for:

Development of new offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea;

Optimization of production in mature onshore fields and attracting investment in hard-to-develop fields;

Attracting investment in gas chemical projects;

Implementation of TAPI and investment opportunities

During this major oil and gas business forum, representatives of foreign companies will have the opportunity to meet with senior officials from national oil and gas companies of Turkmenistan and to discuss both topical issues and opportunities for cooperation and investment.

More detailed information on the upcoming events “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan 2020” can be found on the conference website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com

Turkmen Forum can also be contacted on info@turkmen-forum.com or by calling on +99312 923552. /// Turkmen Forum