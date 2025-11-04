The Success of Turkmenistan’s Economic Days in Frankfurt

Turkmenistan Economy Days were successfully held in Frankfurt am Main, Federal Republic of Germany, serving as an important platform for strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation between Turkmenistan, Germany, and other countries across the European region.

The Forum was organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and TMT Consulting Group, with the support of the Consulate of Turkmenistan in Frankfurt and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

The event brought together representatives of Turkmenistan’s public institutions and private sector – 43 officials from government bodies and 63 representatives of business enterprises. From abroad, the Forum gathered 126 participants, including senior executives and representatives of companies, banks, associations and industrial organisations from Germany and other European countries.

In total, the Forum united more than 70 leading German companies and 55 Turkmen organisations, representing a broad range of industries – from energy, manufacturing and agriculture to transport, construction, finance and pharmaceuticals.

Among the German participants were Deutsche Bank AG, Commerzbank AG, BOMAG GmbH, CLAAS GmbH, John Deere International GmbH, BASF-Intertrade, Wirtgen Group and other major enterprises. Active participation was also noted from key industry associations and institutions, including the German Agribusiness Alliance, Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) and the Frankfurt Economic Development Agency.

On Turkmenistan’s side, the Forum featured relevant ministries and government agencies overseeing key areas of the national economy – finance and banking, agriculture, textile production, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors, construction, transport and communications.

The official opening of the Forum took place with the participation ofNokerguly Ataguliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and Michael Harms, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

The programme included a plenary session and four panel discussions, as well as 86 B2B and 38 B2G meetings, resulting in the signing of 12 bilateral memoranda and framework agreements.

Participants also visited a number of major industrial and financial sites in Germany, including the headquarters of BASF and Wirtgen Group, and took part in a roundtable discussion at AKA-Ausfuhrkreditgesellschaft GmbH.

The Forum’s general sponsors were the Turkmen construction company Ojar Aziya and the international agricultural machinery manufacturer John Deere, whose involvement underscored the high status and representative level of the event.

The successful organisation of the Turkmenistan Economy Days in Frankfurtmarked another important step towards strengthening mutually beneficial relations, promoting sustainable partnership and reaffirming Turkmenistan’s openness to constructive engagement with European countries. ///nCa, 4 November 2025 (in cooperation with TMT Consulting)