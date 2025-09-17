Colvir Camp for IT departments of banks: Asgabat host training of system administrators 

In 2025, the British company Colvir Software Solutions, celebrating its 25th anniversary and 17 years of operations in Turkmenistan, continues a large-scale program of educational activities for employees of the country’s financial sector.

Today, a new course starts as part of the Colvir Camp intensive series titled “Colvir for System Administrators”. The course program is designed for bank IT specialists who need an in-depth understanding of the architecture of the banking system, the administration of key processes and the interaction of components.

The training course will be held in Ashgabat from 17 to 19 September 2025 at the Regus coworking center and will be organized in a hybrid format:

Online part: demonstration of key operations and analysis of algorithms with the ability to ask questions in real time;

Practical part: independent work of the participants with the system under the guidance of a trainer.

The program covers topics such as configuring application servers and security subsystems, maintaining the integration service bus, working with databases and the client application. At the end of the training, participants will receive a certificate from the Colvir Training Center and access to educational materials to consolidate their knowledge.

The course continues the company’s series of educational initiatives, which included the Colvir Camp ERP for specialists in human resources and accounting departments of banks in March, and training in credit instruments in May. Thus, Colvir forms a full-fledged cycle of intensive courses aimed at supporting the professional growth of employees and strengthening IT competencies in the banking sector of Turkmenistan.

In parallel with educational projects, Colvir representatives actively participate in key international events. Thus, the company participates in the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2025 (TIF 2025) summit meetings, which will be held on 18-19 September in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. The forum is being held under the theme “National potential, global partnerships” and will become a landmark event for the entire Central Asian region.

About the company

Colvir Software Solutions was founded in the UK in 2000 and specializes in the development, implementation and support of comprehensive integrated solutions for the automation of financial and business activities of banks, post offices, enterprises and government financial institutions.

During the company’s existence, products for banks, post offices, enterprises and government financial institutions have been developed and highly appreciated by customers. Over the past decade, the company has successfully implemented more than 600 projects based on these products in the CIS countries and beyond.

Colvir Software Solutions has been operating in Turkmenistan since 2008. To date, Colvir IT solutions are used by 80% of banks in Turkmenistan. More than 90% of the country’s banking financial flows are serviced by the company’s products. Among the key goals of Colvir in Turkmenistan are stable economic growth, the creation of a banking expert community and the development of modern payment and financial instruments. ///nCa, 17 September 2025 (in cooperation with Colvir Software Solutions)