UNECE and ESCAP Convene Regional Stakeholder Consultations on Energy Connectivity in Central Asia

Improved regional energy connectivity could save up to USD 1.4 billion annually in electricity production costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3% per year by 2050 .

As part of the joint Programme on Energy Connectivity in Central Asia and the Caucasus, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) hosted regional stakeholder consultations in Astana, Kazakhstan, to explore pathways for financing enhanced energy connectivity in Central Asia.

Held in a hybrid format on the margins of the Astana International Forum (AIF), the consultations gathered more than 50 policymakers and energy experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to discuss achievements made to date within the programme and to examine strategies for strengthening regional energy integration, improving system resilience, and advancing low-carbon transitions. It featured discussions on financing cross-border infrastructure, implications of fossil fuel subsidies and carbon pricing, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and the impact of water availability on energy transition in Central Asia.

Preliminary programme findings suggest that improved energy connectivity in the region could yield up to USD 1.4 billion in annual electricity production savings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 3% per year by 2050.

“As emphasized by ESCAP’s Regional Road Map on Power System Connectivity, regional energy connectivity with a focus on power grids is key strategy for advancing energy sustainability and security” emphasised Hongpeng Liu, Director of Energy Division ESCAP.

“Deeper integration of energy systems has clear economic and environmental benefits for Central Asian countries. Add to this a matter of energy security and greater opportunities for economic growth – and you will get an important piece of the energy transition puzzle which we will encourage our member States to adopt in their national and regional development strategies focusing on unlocking investments for renewables and cross-border infrastructure,” says Dario Liguti, Director of the UNECE Sustainable Energy Division.

The event built on two ongoing projects under the UN Development Account and with the support of the GIZ on behalf of the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV). This joint UNECE-ESCAP initiative forms part of broader efforts under the cross-Regional Commissions’ work to enhance energy security and resilience through regional integration, technical cooperation, and inclusive stakeholder engagement. ///UNECE, 28 May 2025