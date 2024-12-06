A new complex of customs post buildings opened on the Turkmen-Uzbek border

News Central Asia (nCa)

In anticipation of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality Day, a new, state-of-the-art complex at the Farap highway customs post was officially opened, according to the electronic newspaper “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age.”

The modernized complex, now spanning 10 hectares (double its previous size), is equipped with advanced technologies to streamline and secure customs procedures. Automated systems, including digital monitoring and vehicle entry/exit control, alongside cutting-edge inspection devices, significantly expedite customs clearance.

The increased capacity allows the post to process up to 1,000 vehicles per day, double its previous capacity.

New facilities for registration of entry and exit, as well as round-the-clock operation with modern lighting ensure the smooth operation of the customs office.

Moreover, the digital system implemented in the post’s activities greatly simplifies and speeds up the passage of customs procedures, including the control of trucks and the entry and exit of citizens.

The administrative building of the customs post houses offices equipped with modern computer equipment, as well as a conference hall with 60 seats. ///nCa, 6 December 2024

Here are some photos of the new Farap customs post:

