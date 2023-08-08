Kazakhstan approves mutual visa-free regime with China

Kazakhstan and China are close to introducing the mutual visa-free regime for their citizens. Kazakhstan has already approved the arrangement and China might announce its endorsement in the near future.

The agreement for the exemption of the visa requirements was signed between Kazakhstan and China on 17 May 2023 in Xi’an.

When it comes into force, it will be the first such facility between China and a Central Asian country.

According to the provisions of the agreement, Kazakhstanis need to have a passport and a certificate of return to the country, while Chinese citizens need a semi-service passport, a regular passport and a temporary travel document, informs Inform.kz.

Holders of valid travel documents are exempt from visa requirements for the following purposes:

– implementation of private affairs;

– tourism;

– treatment;

– international transportation;

– transit;

– business purposes (conclusion of contracts, negotiations, provision of consulting services and other business purposes).

According to Kazakhstan Today, the visa-free regime applies to entry, exit, transit through the territory of the state of the other party and is provided for a period not exceeding 30 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border, a total of 90 calendar days within 180 calendar days.

At the same time, the parties have the right to refuse citizens entry or extend the period of stay without specifying reasons. /// nCa, 8 August 2023

#Kazakhstan, #China, #visa_free_regime