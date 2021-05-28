UN, Government discuss the progress of the first quarter within the preparedness and response plan of Turkmenistan to acute infectious disease

Ashgabat, 27 May 2021 – Today, the United Nations in Turkmenistan jointly with the Government of Turkmenistan convened a regular meeting to discuss the progress in implementation of the Preparedness and Response Plan of Turkmenistan to Acute Infectious Disease (CPRP) in the first quarter and agree on priority areas of joint activities in 2021.

The meeting brought together the representatives of national ministries and departments and the UN Agencies supporting the CPRP implementation.

Each of them presented the progress made and also outlined the further planned activities highlighting the work within the Pillars on Vaccination and Research Innovation and evidence.

The participants noted that the proper coordination and regular progress monitoring served as important conditions for ensuring whole-of-government, whole-of-society participation in the implementation of the National Plan and overall success across all pillars of work.

In her welcoming speech Ms. Christine Weigand, UN Resident Coordinator a.i. thanked the development partners from multilateral, bilateral organizations and international financial institutions for their active engagement and contributions to the achievements.

She noted: “This fact has become a vivid example of the implementation of the UN General Assembly Resolution on Global Solidarity calling for “the intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the pandemic, including by exchanging information, scientific knowledge and best practices and by applying the relevant guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization””.

In the course of the meeting the participants discussed the key dimensions of 2021 CPRP, including the strengthened capacity of health workers, development of effective preventive measures, vaccination against COVID-19, alignment of treatment protocols with international standards and accelerating information exchange on strengthening measures at the entry points.

The CPRP was approved by the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan on 22 May 2020. It was prepared in response to the call of the UN Secretary General to develop coordinated actions at the country and global levels to counter coronavirus infection within the framework of uniform standards for such plans. /// UN in Turkmenistan