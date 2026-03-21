President of Turkmenistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Exchange Eid Greetings and Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, on 21 March 2026, according to the Prime Minister’s office press release.

The Prime Minister extended Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Turkmen President, the Turkmen leadership, and the brotherly people of Turkmenistan. The feelings were warmly reciprocated by the Turkmen President, who also conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

The sides expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan and expressed their shared commitment to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries across all spheres of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy, connectivity, and regional development.

They also emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration in ongoing regional initiatives, particularly in advancing mutually beneficial projects. ///nCa, 21 March 2026