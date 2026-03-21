National Leader of the Turkmen People gives Interview to China’s CGTN

On the sidelines of his visit to China, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, gave an interview to the CGTN television channel, offering an in-depth look at the multifaceted strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized the deep historical roots of bilateral ties, which date back to the era of the Great Silk Road and ancient peace treaties. Special attention was paid to successful energy cooperation, specifically the uninterrupted supply of natural gas and the joint development of gas fields.

Key highlights from the interview:

Political Support: Turkmenistan remains firmly committed to the “One China” policy. In turn, China consistently supports Turkmenistan’s neutrality and its international initiatives.

Turkmenistan remains firmly committed to the “One China” policy. In turn, China consistently supports Turkmenistan’s neutrality and its international initiatives. Trade Dynamics: China is Turkmenistan’s largest trading partner. Since 2007, bilateral trade turnover has increased 20-fold, currently reaching $9–10 billion annually.

China is Turkmenistan’s largest trading partner. Since 2007, bilateral trade turnover has increased 20-fold, currently reaching annually. Transport and Logistics: Approximately 90% of the locomotives and railcars in Turkmenistan are Chinese-made. Active work is underway on the “East-West” corridors and securing access to the Caspian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Approximately of the locomotives and railcars in Turkmenistan are Chinese-made. Active work is underway on the “East-West” corridors and securing access to the Caspian Sea and the Indian Ocean. Gas Cooperation: As of March 2026 , nearly 460 billion cubic meters of gas have been delivered to China. Plans are in place to increase annual exports to 65 billion cubic meters .

As of , nearly of gas have been delivered to China. Plans are in place to increase annual exports to . Field Development: The Chinese company CNPC is participating in the development of the Galkynysh field, which will provide an additional 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The Chinese company CNPC is participating in the development of the Galkynysh field, which will provide an additional of gas per year. Global Initiatives: The positions of the two countries are closely aligned; Turkmen initiatives such as “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” resonate with Xi Jinping’s global security and development initiatives.

Here is slightly paraphrased translation of the full text of the interview, as published by the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH):

CGTN: Your Excellency, National Leader, thank you for taking the time for this interview. Our first question is: how would you characterize the relations between Turkmenistan and China, and more broadly, between the Turkmen and Chinese peoples? How is this cooperation evolving?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Before answering your question, I would like to thank the leadership of CGTN for the initiative to organize this interview. Providing answers to a prestigious television channel with an audience of millions—both within China and abroad—will contribute to the further strengthening of relations between our two countries.

This will allow people to better get to know modern Turkmenistan and understand the nuances of its domestic and foreign policies, as well as our state programs and priorities.

Now, regarding your question.

To objectively present the relationship between Turkmenistan and China and our respective peoples, one must know and understand their history.

These ties have never been severed: over the centuries, a unique geographical, political, economic, and cultural space was formed.

Within this space, Turkmens and Chinese lived in harmony and interacted closely. They accumulated experience and shaped their customs and traditions, sharing knowledge, skills, and spiritual and material values. This has elevated the level and enriched the substance of the modern relations between our two countries and peoples.

Therefore, the traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual trust between Turkmenistan and China are entirely natural. We take great pride in this. Today, our cooperation, having stood the test of time, is built upon a shared experience of objectivity and openness.

“In this context, I find it appropriate to mention a unique document—the ‘Covenant Treaty’ (Klyatvenny Dogovor)—which was signed in 49 BC between the ancestors of the Turkmen people and the people of China.

The very name ‘Covenant Treaty’ signifies that the relations between our two peoples are founded upon inviolable and sacred principles.

Today, the leadership of Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China are reviving the spirit and traditions of this cooperation, drawing strength from these profound historical roots.

Both countries cherish a history of interstate relations that spans millennia, dating back to the era of the Great Silk Road. This constitutes our primary value and serves as the bedrock of our friendship and our mutually beneficial, equitable cooperation.

CGTN: In what specific areas and directions is the Turkmen-Chinese partnership currently developing?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Let us begin with political and diplomatic cooperation.

China was among the first to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan. It became the first state in the world to establish diplomatic relations with our country, on 6 January 1992.

On 3 September 2013, a Joint Declaration was signed to establish a strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China.

Furthermore, with the signing of the “Joint Statement of Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China” in January 2023, our countries reaffirmed their commitment to developing comprehensive strategic relations. These documents testify to the fact that the Turkmen-Chinese partnership has reached an elevated level of interstate cooperation.

Both states interact effectively in the international arena. We have established structured approaches to bilateral diplomatic relations and consultations. Within the framework of major international organizations—primarily the United Nations—we have fostered a practice of mutual support. This demonstrates our shared understanding and the use of effective collaborative methods regarding pressing issues on the global and regional agendas.

I deeply value China’s unwavering support for Turkmenistan’s neutrality and our international initiatives, and I express my gratitude for this stance.

In turn, Turkmenistan always clearly articulates its position on issues of importance to our Chinese friends, including those concerning the territorial integrity and indivisibility of the People’s Republic of China.

We firmly support the ‘One China’ policy and reaffirm that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing all of China.

I would also like to note the effective nature of our cooperation with China in multilateral formats.

Turkmenistan holds in high regard the activities of the People’s Republic of China as one of the founding members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Our country participates in SCO Summits as a guest of honor. Furthermore, we are expanding our partnership within the ‘Central Asia–China’ format, which was established through the initiative of our respective nations.

For many years, China has remained Turkmenistan’s largest trade and economic partner. From 2007 to the present day, the trade turnover between our countries has increased twenty-fold.

It is important to highlight the stable nature of this trade, which consistently reaches $9–10 billion annually.

Our cooperation spans key sectors such as energy, transport, communications, high technology, the textile and agro-industrial complexes, and several others.

We have accumulated unique experience in mutually beneficial partnership within the oil and gas industry. Furthermore, there are promising developments in the field of renewable energy, taking into account the expertise and capabilities of the People’s Republic of China.

In collaboration with China, our transport sector is developing at a rapid pace. To provide specific examples: 90 percent of the railcars and locomotives operating on Turkmenistan’s railways are manufactured in China.

In addition to the procurement of Chinese rolling stock and diesel locomotives, we are partnering to develop transport and transit corridors along the East–West route.

In 2014, a railway line exceeding 750 kilometers in length was commissioned, traversing the territories of neighboring countries and connecting China with Turkmenistan.

In recent years, the procurement of Chinese vehicles—primarily buses—has significantly increased.

I am confident that our countries possess all the necessary conditions to pool our capabilities in order to develop trade communications across the Caspian Sea, with access to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean.

I would like to note that all of this aligns with China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative and Turkmenistan’s strategy for the ‘Revival of the Great Silk Road.’

Under modern conditions, the existence of objective mutual interests allows Turkmenistan and China to successfully expand their cooperation through the implementation of major transport and logistics projects.

This is intended to provide a powerful impetus to the economic development of Eurasia, linking vast expanses from the Pacific to the Atlantic Oceans based on modern principles. This process will form interconnected production and technological cycles, as well as industrial belts. Simultaneously, it will contribute to resolving numerous social issues and improving the quality of life and well-being of our peoples.

In the agro-industrial complex, Turkmen and Chinese specialists are working with specific varieties of agricultural crops that have long been cultivated in Turkmenistan.

We are also ready for close cooperation in urban planning and the creation of modern ‘smart city’ systems. China is a recognized global leader in this field.

The cooperation agenda also includes high technologies, telecommunications, and space exploration.

CGTN: You mentioned the energy sector among the key areas of partnership. How is the work in this field progressing?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: The fuel and energy industry is a strategic vector of Turkmen-Chinese interaction. This is understandable: our states possess enormous potential in this sphere.

As is well known, in April 2006, a General Agreement was signed between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the implementation of the Turkmenistan–China gas pipeline project and the supply of Turkmen natural gas to the People’s Republic of China.

The gas pipeline was commissioned on 14 December 2009. Since that day, in accordance with the Agreement, Turkmenistan has been sending approximately 40 billion cubic meters of gas to China annually.

As of 1 March 2026, nearly 460 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been delivered to China via the Turkmenistan–China pipeline. Currently, we are working together to increase annual gas export volumes to 65 billion cubic meters.

Such a gas strategy meets the long-term interests of both Turkmenistan and China and aligns with global economic development trends. In this context, the role of energy supplies is increasing. This also demonstrates the development of genuine cooperation based on equality, opportunity, and future prospects.

Ultimately, this pipeline serves as a real, practical example of balancing the interests of all participants in energy projects—producers, transit countries, and consumers. I would like to emphasize the alignment of positions between Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China regarding the reliable and secure supply of energy resources to world markets.

One significant event: the Chinese company CNPC emerged as the winner of an international tender for the development of Galkynysh, one of the world’s largest gas fields, located in southeastern Turkmenistan. This project is designed to provide an additional 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Thus, the robust infrastructure network for exporting Turkmen energy resources to China is being jointly and consistently developed to ensure long-term, uninterrupted supplies. I would especially like to acknowledge the diligent work of our Chinese partners, who have participated in the development of Turkmenistan’s gas fields for many years.

Chinese specialists will continue their work and expand their activities in our country, which serves the fundamental interests of both nations and the goals of energy stability and security across the Asian continent.

CGTN: How do you generally assess the prospects and objectives of Turkmen-Chinese interstate cooperation?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Its future is evident, as our relations are developing consistently and are designed for decades to come. Both sides understand the necessity of utilizing our existing enormous potential for the benefit of our peoples and states.

Accordingly, appropriate mechanisms are being established. One such mechanism is the Turkmen-Chinese Cooperation Committee, formed in 2008.

Its primary goal is to ensure cooperation between the two countries in key areas such as security, trade, energy, science and technology, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

In the realm of security, this involves a joint struggle against the “three evils”—terrorism, extremism, and separatism—as well as various forms of transnational crime. In accordance with signed bilateral documents, our authorized agencies are currently working to ensure cyber and biological security.

Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China are dynamic and active participants in regional affairs.

In 2021, at the initiative of Turkmenistan and with the support of China, a new cooperation format was established: meetings of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and its neighboring countries.

Turkmenistan and China are jointly making a significant contribution to its activities.

The goal of this format is to achieve lasting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and to facilitate the country’s reconstruction—essential elements for ensuring and strengthening security and economic development in Asia. Alongside this, we are working together across several other multilateral security channels.

We must also implement the measures outlined by our heads of state to increase trade volumes, diversify its structure, and enhance the role of the private sector in economic cooperation.

Scientific and technological cooperation is also of paramount importance. Both the Turkmen and Chinese sides are continuously working toward the resolution of these tasks.

CGTN: What role do cultural and humanitarian ties play in the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: These relations play a vital and defining role, as the state structure, sovereignty, and national identity of both Turkmenistan and China are based on deep historical, spiritual, and cultural roots. In building our interstate cooperation in the modern era, we draw upon these ties, take them into account, and find inspiration in them.

This is a significant advantage that allows Turkmenistan and China to set common, clear goals for one another and find the paths to achieve them.

It is entirely natural that special importance is attached to cultural, scientific, and educational interaction, backed by state support. This is reflected in the holding of reciprocal Days of Culture and Years of Culture in various formats, as well as the organization of visits and performances by masters of the arts, festivals, and conferences. Currently, negotiations are underway to open Turkmen cultural centers in China and Chinese cultural centers in Turkmenistan.

I would especially like to highlight our cooperation in the field of education. At present, more than 10,000 citizens of Turkmenistan are studying in educational institutions in China.

Furthermore, the Chinese language is taught in 9 higher education institutions and 10 secondary schools in Turkmenistan.

On our part, we are ready to assist in organizing the study of the Turkmen language in the educational institutions of the People’s Republic of China and to send teachers and specialists for this purpose.

These are investments in the future of our cooperation—a vivid symbol of friendship and mutual understanding between the Turkmen and Chinese peoples.

These are investments in the future of our cooperation—a vivid symbol of friendship and mutual understanding between the Turkmen and Chinese peoples.

According to the Oriental calendar, 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse. In our country, the current year is held under the motto: ‘Independent Neutral Turkmenistan — the Homeland of Purposeful Winged Horses.’

Indeed, horses—the ‘heavenly’ steeds—are one of the symbols of the shared historical heritage of the Turkmen and Chinese peoples.

As is well known, in the 2nd century BC, the Turkmen people presented their ‘heavenly’ horses—the legendary Akhal-Teke steeds—as a gift to the Emperor of China. This was a significant friendly diplomatic gesture and an event of strategic importance.

There is great potential for horse breeding to become an important area of our cooperation. Chinese horse breeders are members of the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association, which is headed by our Head of State. We invite Chinese horse breeders to the events that will take place in Turkmenistan this year.

CGTN: How do you assess the current global situation, and what is the role of Turkmenistan and China in today’s processes?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: The current situation is complex. However, despite this, I believe there are opportunities for normalization, conflict resolution, and a transition to the path of civilized dialogue. The United Nations possesses the necessary instruments and potential in this field, which must be utilized.

As a neutral state, Turkmenistan does not interfere in conflicts. In this regard, our country rejects the use of force in international relations. For us, this is not only a practical political issue but, above all, a matter of morality. Because wars, first and foremost, affect people—their destinies, lives, dreams, and hopes.

In a time of war, everything can be lost in a single moment. Therefore, instead of doubling efforts to wage war today, we must exert ten times more effort to prevent it. Here, I would like to quote the prominent medieval Turkmen statesman, Bayram Khan Turkmen, who said: “The skill of conquering is nothing compared to the art of living in peace and harmony.”

Turkmenistan and China are firmly committed to peace, good-neighborliness, and accord. Together, our countries are doing everything possible to create an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect in world politics, which serves as another powerful fundamental force uniting our brotherly peoples and states.

However, if I were to answer your question not as a politician, but as an ordinary citizen, my opinion is this: an arrow, once released, does not return. It does not distinguish whether you are a warrior or a soldier, an ordinary citizen or a child. Unfortunately, it leads only to casualties. If we turn to history, we can see that in war, there are no winners.

Concluding with these words, I wish all of humanity prosperity, peace, and a happy life.

CGTN: As a long-time friend, how do you perceive President Xi Jinping as a leader?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: I am bound by a warm friendship with the President of the People’s Republic of China. Over many years, we have established political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between our countries, implemented large-scale joint projects, and joined our efforts and capabilities to achieve regional and global security and sustainable development.

Relations with President Xi are always characterized by openness, mutual trust, and transparency.

His unwavering and decisive protection of China’s national interests, combined with a highly responsible approach to the most important international issues, has earned Xi Jinping respect and honor as a world leader.

Under his leadership, China has achieved significant success in all fields and is building programs for the future. This is fully confirmed by the results and the decisions adopted during the recent sessions of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Taking this opportunity, I congratulate the Chinese people on this important event.

Speaking of President Xi’s international activities, I would like to highlight the four global initiatives he has put forward:

‘Global Security Initiative’;

‘Global Civilization Initiative’;

‘Global Development Initiative’;

‘Global Governance Initiative’.

I view these initiatives as strategically significant and essential conditions for humanity.

President Xi’s four initiatives align with the substance and strategic direction of Turkmenistan’s own global initiatives, such as ‘Peace through Development’ and ‘Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace.’ These shared visions create the most effective conditions and opportunities for cooperation between our countries.

I believe that Xi Jinping, as a leader, plays a decisive role in the development of the great Chinese state, which serves as a significant foundation for global security and sustainable development.

In this regard, in conclusion, I would like to say: if things go well in China, things will go well for the whole world.

I wish the esteemed Xi Jinping – an outstanding personality and world-class leader – strong health, family well-being, and further success in his state activities, and I wish the people of China prosperity. ///nCa, 21 March 2026