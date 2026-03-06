Apple’s New Budget King: MacBook Neo

Tamir Shakirov

As we predicted in our previous “Techno-Guide 2026” article, Apple has launched the budget-friendly MacBook Neo. This laptop is designed specifically for office tasks and students who prioritize portability over raw power.

The MacBook Neo features a 12-inch screen and a sleek aluminum chassis. While the design follows the current MacBook aesthetic, this model has noticeably larger black bezels around the display. Under the hood, it is powered by the A18 Pro chip (originally from the iPhone 16 Pro series), paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. It also includes a 1080p camera and offers up to 16 hours of battery life.

The Neo is available in four vibrant colors: Indigo, Citrus, Pink, and Silver. Prices start at $599 for the 256GB version and $699 for 512GB.