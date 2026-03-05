UNDP Supports Turkmenistan in Development of a National Artificial intelligence (AI) Strategy for Sustainable Digital Transformation

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 5 March 2026: From 5 to 6 March 2026, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan, is convening a seminar entitled “National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy: Shaping Joint Solutions for Sustainable Development.” The event is organized within the framework of the regional initiative supporting the development of a National AI Strategy and is facilitated by international experts from the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming economies and societies, reshaping public services, industries, education systems, and the future of work,” said Andreas Pawelke, Learning, Systems Thinking, and Digital Specialist at the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub. “While AI offers tremendous opportunities to accelerate sustainable development, its adoption must be guided by strong ethical standards, appropriate regulatory frameworks, investment in digital skills, and responsible data governance.”

Building on the main national strategic documents, including the Concept and the State Programme for the Digital Economy for 2026–2028, Turkmenistan is advancing the integration of AI technologies in the country’s priority development sectors.

The seminar is providing a platform to assess the national digital ecosystem, analyze existing practices, identify key gaps, and define policy priorities, governance models, and implementation mechanisms. International best practices were shared to guide strategic planning and foster a responsible, forward-looking approach to digital transformation. The event brings together representatives from government ministries, state agencies, the private sector, academia, and civil society, fostering a collaborative approach to developing a comprehensive, balanced National Digital Strategy.

“Recognizing the strategic importance of AI for Turkmenistan’s socio-economic development, the Government is committed to developing a National AI Strategy that is aligned with national priorities, and designed to maximize benefits while addressing potential risks,” said Gulyalek Volmamedova, UNDP Programme Analyst for Governance, Economic Diversification, and Inclusive Growth in Turkmenistan. “UNDP is supporting the Government in strengthening digital capabilities and creating strategies that advance inclusive, secure, and sustainable digital transformation in Turkmenistan.”

As part of the mission, UNDP international experts also met with the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan to further facilitate the strategy development process. ///nCa, 5 March 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)