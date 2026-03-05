Türkiye Presses for Diplomacy Amid Regional Turmoil, Keeping Channels Open With Iran

nCa Commentary

As conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensifies, Ankara positions itself as a would-be mediator — protecting its airspace while refusing to be drawn into the wider war.

As the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its sixth day, Türkiye has emerged as one of the most active voices calling for de-escalation, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leading a diplomatic push to prevent the fighting from metastasizing into a wider regional catastrophe.

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate issued a pointed statement this week, describing the escalation as “an unacceptable situation” and “a serious source of concern for both our region and global peace.”

Ankara urged the immediate reactivation of dialogue and negotiation mechanisms and pledged to protect civilians while actively working diplomatic channels. “Türkiye will continue to fulfill its responsibilities to reduce tensions,” the directorate said.

The diplomatic effort comes at a delicate moment for Ankara. Turkish officials have maintained a message of restraint throughout the crisis — a posture that reflects Türkiye’s unique position: a NATO member that shares a 500-kilometer border with Iran and has maintained generally good relations with both Washington and Tehran, while criticizing the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes as illegal.

That balancing act was tested Wednesday when NATO air and missile defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace, marking the first such incident since the escalation of the Middle East conflict. The projectile had traveled through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being neutralized over the eastern Mediterranean. Fragments that fell in the Dörtyol district of southern Hatay province were determined to belong to the interceptor used to destroy the threat in the air. There were no casualties.

Turkish officials were careful to keep the episode in measured perspective. A senior Turkish official told reporters that Türkiye had not been the intended target of the missile, suggesting it appeared aimed at a base in Greek Cyprus but had veered off course.

Analysts and sources familiar with the incident noted the possibility that the missile may have been fired by elements within the Iranian military operating under a decentralized command structure, following reported U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed dozens of senior Iranian officials. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had acknowledged in a recent interview that some military units had become somewhat isolated and were acting on pre-issued general orders — a factor that may help explain the errant trajectory.

Tehran did not officially comment on the specific incident. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Araghchi spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart after the interception, with the Iranian minister defending his country’s recent strikes as targeting bases used to plan and execute operations against Iran, and urging closer coordination between Tehran and Ankara.

For its part, Ankara moved swiftly through diplomatic channels. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Araghchi to convey Turkey’s protest and stated that all steps that could cause the conflict to spread must be avoided. Iran’s ambassador to Ankara was also summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

The stress is on keeping the communications channels open and active, avoiding any possibility of misunderstanding.

Türkiye’s approach — firmly protecting its airspace while refusing to be drawn into the wider conflict — reflects a deliberate strategic calculus. Turkish officials have consistently called on all parties to return to dialogue, with Erdoğan personally engaging in intensive diplomatic outreach throughout the crisis.

Whether Turkey’s moderating voice will find traction amid the widening conflict remains to be seen. But Ankara appears determined to keep its diplomatic channels open — to Tehran, to Washington, and to its NATO partners — even as the region navigates some of its most turbulent days in decades. /// nCa, 5 March 2026