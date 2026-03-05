Russia to Support Turkmenistan’s Parliamentary Initiatives During Its CIS Chairmanship

On 5 March 2026, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia, Esen Aydogdyev, held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), where Turkmenistan holds the chairmanship this year, according to a press release from the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament).

It was noted that Turkmenistan’s chairmanship program includes several parliamentary events.

“We will be pleased to support them both bilaterally and within the framework of the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS Member Nations,” Kosachev assured.

In turn, Ambassador Aydogdyev expressed the Turkmen side’s interest in exchanging experience regarding the organization of chairmanship events.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation. They also touched upon the situation in the Middle East and the troubling events surrounding Iran.

The Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council thanked Turkmenistan for organizational and logistical facilitation during the transit of Russian citizens from Iran.///nCa, 5 March 2026