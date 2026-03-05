Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Expressed Condolences at the Iranian Embassy

On 4 March 2026, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat. He signed the book of condolences in memory of Ayatollah Khamenei, as reported by the International Information Center of Turkmenistan.

During the visit, Meredov met with the Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani, to personally convey his condolences regarding the loss.

Earlier, the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, sent a message of condolence to President Masoud Pezeshkian. ///nCa, 5 March 2026