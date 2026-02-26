UNDP Launches Regional Project to Tackle Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution in the Caspian Sea

Ashgabat, 26 February 2026: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Secretariat of the Framework (Tehran) Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, held an inception seminar to mark the launch of the Regional Project “Addressing Marine Litter and Marine Plastics – A Systemic Approach in the Caspian Sea.”

The event brought together representatives from relevant ministries and agencies, scientific institutions, and non-governmental organizations. The seminar marked the official start of the project in Turkmenistan and provided a platform to discuss joint actions to prevent and reduce pollution of the Caspian Sea by marine litter, with a particular focus on plastic waste.

During the seminar, participants were introduced to the project’s objectives and key focus areas, including improving waste management legislation, strengthening monitoring and pollution prevention measures, and enhancing cooperation under the Tehran Convention.

“The regional initiative takes a comprehensive approach, covering the collection and analysis of data on the sources and pathways of marine litter, strengthening the regulatory framework, promoting circular economy and life-cycle approaches, encouraging investment in the waste management sector, and increasing the participation of local communities, women, and businesses. UNDP remains committed to supporting the Government of Turkmenistan in implementing sustainable solutions and protecting the Caspian Sea for present and future generations,” said Farhat Orunov, Programme Analyst of the UNDP Environmental Portfolio in Turkmenistan.

***

The project is funded by the Russian Federation and is being implemented in Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. It is expected to continue until October 2027.

A key focus of the project will be on land-based sources of pollution that impact the Caspian Sea. The initiative will also align with ongoing efforts by the Caspian littoral states and build on experience from the Tehran Convention, including the Protocol on Land-Based Sources of Pollution and its Strategic Action Programme.

The launch of the project underscores the commitment of the Caspian countries to strengthen regional partnerships and take coordinated action to protect the unique ecosystem of the Caspian Sea for current and future generations. ///nCa, 26 February 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)