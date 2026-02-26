Turkmenistan Initiative Gains Regional Support: ECO to Study Joint Trade Zones

In a significant step toward deepening regional economic integration, the Council of Permanent Representatives of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has formally endorsed a proposal to explore the creation of joint trade zones across its member states.

The decision was reached during a regular meeting of the Council held on 25 Feb 2026 in Tehran. The initiative, originally proposed by the President of Turkmenistan, aims to significantly boost trade turnover by streamlining cross-border logistics and harmonizing regional trade advantages.

Central to the meeting was a presentation on the successful implementation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Free Trade Zone. Recently launched in the “Shavat–Dashoguz” border area, this zone has become a regional blueprint for cooperation, featuring:

Visa-Free Access: Streamlined movement for traders and customers within the zone.

Advanced Infrastructure: Integrated facilities for storage, sorting, and transport to minimize logistics costs.

Fiscal Incentives: A “free customs zone” regime facilitating the retail of national products without standard duties.

Recognizing the potential to replicate this success, the Council of Permanent Representatives has tasked the ECO Secretariat with the preparation of a formal project.///nCa, 26 February 2026