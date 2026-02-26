Samsung Unveils the Galaxy S26 Series: 2nm Processors, Privacy Display, and Perplexity AI Integration

Tamir Shakirov

Samsung introduced its new flagship Galaxy S26 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, held on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. The series includes three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. These devices bring meaningful upgrades in performance, cameras, displays, and artificial intelligence, marking the third generation of Samsung’s “AI phones.”

All models run the updated One UI 8.5 interface, which expands Galaxy AI capabilities significantly. Artificial intelligence is now a core focus: the smartphones support Google’s Gemini and integrate Perplexity AI as an additional assistant. In several countries, Perplexity operates with fewer restrictions, enabling faster handling of everyday tasks—from planning and scheduling to content creation and processing.

Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+

The base models receive modest but noticeable improvements over their predecessors.

Displays : 6.3 inches on the S26 and 6.7 inches on the S26+ (a slight increase of 0.1–0.2 inches depending on the model).

: 6.3 inches on the S26 and 6.7 inches on the S26+ (a slight increase of 0.1–0.2 inches depending on the model). Batteries : 4,300 mAh (S26) and 4,900 mAh (S26+).

: 4,300 mAh (S26) and 4,900 mAh (S26+). Cameras : Largely unchanged — main sensor 50 MP, 10 MP telephoto with 3× optical zoom, 12 MP ultrawide, and 12 MP front camera.

: Largely unchanged — main sensor 50 MP, 10 MP telephoto with 3× optical zoom, 12 MP ultrawide, and 12 MP front camera. Processor : In most regions, the world’s first 2nm mobile chip, Exynos 2600 (Snapdragon variants may be used in select markets, including the US). It delivers substantial gains in energy efficiency, raw performance, and AI processing power.

: In most regions, the world’s first 2nm mobile chip, Exynos 2600 (Snapdragon variants may be used in select markets, including the US). It delivers substantial gains in energy efficiency, raw performance, and AI processing power. Design: Full aluminum frame for improved durability and heat dissipation. Available colors: white, black, blue, purple. The camera module features a distinctive “ledge” design, causing the phone to wobble slightly on flat surfaces without a case.

Galaxy S26 Ultra

The top-tier model stands out with the most significant hardware upgrades and exclusive features.

Display : 6.9 inches with anti-reflective coating and the groundbreaking Privacy Display (“anti-spy”) function. This feature restricts viewing angles to prevent others from seeing the screen content—perfect for public spaces. It can be enabled system-wide or for specific apps only.

: 6.9 inches with anti-reflective coating and the groundbreaking Privacy Display (“anti-spy”) function. This feature restricts viewing angles to prevent others from seeing the screen content—perfect for public spaces. It can be enabled system-wide or for specific apps only. Battery : 5,000 mAh.

: 5,000 mAh. Processor : Custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy (available globally)—one of the most powerful mobile chips of 2026, with enhanced CPU, GPU, NPU, power efficiency, and connectivity.

: Custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy (available globally)—one of the most powerful mobile chips of 2026, with enhanced CPU, GPU, NPU, power efficiency, and connectivity. Cameras : Major upgrade — 200 MP main sensor, 50 MP periscope with 3× optical zoom, 10 MP telephoto with 5× optical zoom, and 20 MP ultrawide (improved macro capabilities). A new “Super Stabilization” mode keeps the image perfectly level even during extreme tilts or 180° flips.

: Major upgrade — 200 MP main sensor, 50 MP periscope with 3× optical zoom, 10 MP telephoto with 5× optical zoom, and 20 MP ultrawide (improved macro capabilities). A new “Super Stabilization” mode keeps the image perfectly level even during extreme tilts or 180° flips. Design: Aluminum body in blue, black, white, and purple. The camera island retains the protruding “ledge” element.

Availability and Pricing

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series are now open. Global sales begin in March 2026.

Approximate launch prices (for the base 12/256 GB configuration):

Galaxy S26 — $900–950

Galaxy S26+ — $1,000–1,100

Galaxy S26 Ultra — $1,200–1,300

(Prices may vary by region, storage configuration, carrier promotions, and trade-in offers.) ///nCa, 26 February 2026