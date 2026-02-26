Cultural Diplomacy in Action: “Culture Will Save the Universe” Film Premieres in Tbilisi



On 25 February 2026, in Tbilisi, at the Cinema House, the premiere of the Georgian full-length documentary film “Culture Will Save the Universe” took place, exploring the significant role of culture in fostering intergovernmental dialogue, strengthening mutual understanding, and building lasting trust between nations and peoples. The film highlights the cultural diversity of Turkmenistan, China and Georgia, underscoring their contribution to the development of intercultural dialogue and the enhancement of humanitarian cooperation.

The event was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Georgia D.Seyitmammedov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Georgia Z.Quin, member of the Education, Science and Youth Committee of the Parliament of Georgia V. Bozhadze, the Film Director T.Malania, as well as representatives of Georgia’s academic and creative intelligentsia.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Georgia D.Seyitmammedov noted that high-level visits, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the creation of conditions for creative interactions among cultural figures, and the strengthening of the partnership in the fields of science and education play a crucial role in deepening turkmen-georgian ties.

He noted that today peace and trust are becoming particularly important and valuable. The Ambassador expressed confidence that this film would make a significant contribution to the development of cultural diplomacy, which constitutes a solid foundation for the further rapprochement of nations and the strengthening of peace.

The speakers also emphasized the crucial role of culture as a key instrument in consolidating efforts aimed at promoting peaceful cooperation between countries and peoples. ///nCa, 26 February 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia)