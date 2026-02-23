Turkmenistan and UAE Discuss Strengthening Economic and Investment Ties

Bayram Bayramov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the UAE met recently with Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the UAE Chambers and Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). In the presence of Humaid Mohamed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the UAE Chambers, the meeting focused on mechanisms to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan, Sharjah24 reports.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed the investment opportunities and potential available in both countries. They discussed the possibility of holding the third session of the UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum in October in the capital, Ashgabat. Additionally, they explored organizing the second meeting of the Joint Business Council to elevate the level of economic partnership between the two sides.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasized the importance of intensifying bilateral meetings and exchanging trade delegations. This approach aims to foster direct communication between business communities, reactivate trade relations, expand areas of joint cooperation.

He noted that the evolving investment climate in both nations creates promising opportunities to increase trade volume and joint investments. He expressed the UAE private sector’s aspiration to explore more investment openings and build strategic partnerships with friendly nations, with Turkmenistan at the forefront.

For his part, Ambassador Bayramov confirmed the eagerness of the Turkmen business sector—represented by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan—to develop and consolidate trade and investment cooperation with the UAE. He highlighted the Turkmen Embassy’s keenness to coordinate with the UAE Chambers and the Sharjah Chamber to serve the development of joint economic relations.

The Ambassador invited the UAE business community to invest in several promising sectors in Turkmenistan, affirming the readiness of the relevant authorities in his country to provide the necessary facilities to support investors and enhance bilateral partnerships. ///nCa, 23 February 2025