Turkmenistan and KU Leuven Explore Partnership in education

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov held a meeting with the Head of Academic Diplomacy at KU Leuven, Mr. Bart Hendrickx.

During the meeting, Mr. Hendrickx presented the international and research profile of KU Leuven, highlighting the university’s strong scientific performance and its active participation in major European research programmes, including Horizon Europe. He underlined the growing interest in strengthening cooperation with universities in Central Asia and in gaining a deeper understanding of developments in the region, including in Turkmenistan, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium reports.

Ambassador Palvanov, for his part, shared Turkmenistan’s perspective on the role of Central Asia in the contemporary international agenda. He referred to the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage, the specific features of its diplomatic service, and its international initiatives aimed at promoting peace and trust.

Particular attention was given to the modernization of Turkmenistan’s national education system. The Ambassador emphasized that the training of highly qualified specialists in applied fields, including water conservation, climate research, environmental protection, and modern technological competencies, represents a strategic priority for the country.

In this context, he noted the inauguration last year of the International University of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, reflecting Turkmenistan’s consistent commitment to developing practice-oriented education and strengthening links between academia and the economy.

A key message of the Turkmen side was the proposal to establish a sustainable platform for cooperation between national institutions of Turkmenistan and KU Leuven. The Ambassador expressed readiness to work toward creating an institutional framework for cooperation, including possible formal arrangements that would ensure a systematic and long-term character of the partnership.

In response, Mr. Hendrickx confirmed his willingness to support the further advancement of cooperation and stressed the importance of outlining a general vision of potential areas of interaction. According to him, this would enable the relevant academic departments of KU Leuven to assess partnership opportunities in a structured manner and identify practical formats for joint work.

In conclusion, the parties positively recalled the Ambassador’s lecture delivered last year to KU Leuven students on the policy of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan. It was noted that the lecture generated strong interest among the student audience and served as a clear example of constructive academic dialogue, contributing to a deeper understanding of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy philosophy and to the strengthening of humanitarian ties. ///nCa, 23 February 2026