Turkmenistan’s National Leader in Al Arabiya Interview: $45 Billion Partnership with the U.S., Trans-Caspian Pipeline, and Geopolitics

During his visit to the United States, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, sat down for an interview with Riz Khan, a prominent host on the Al Arabiya news channel.

The interview highlights key aspects of the bilateral partnership, including the successful operations of U.S. corporations within the Turkmen market and the outlook for new investments.

Special emphasis is placed on Turkmenistan’s energy strategy, specifically the implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project and the diversification of export routes.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov elaborates on the principles of the country’s Permanent Neutrality and its pivotal role as a strategic bridge connecting Europe and Asia.

The full text of the interview, published by the TDH in Russian is available here:

https://www.turkmenistan.gov.tm/ru/post/103553/intervyu-nacionalnogo-lidera-turkmenskogo-naroda-predsedatelya-halk-maslahaty-turkmenistana-gurbanguly-berdymuhamedova-telekanalu-al-arabiya

Key Statements by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Objectives and Outcomes of the U.S. Visit

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov underscored that he views the visit as a “serious impulse for the consistent development of multifaceted cooperation with a long-term focus.”

He noted the importance of dialogue for the further advancement of relations across politics, economy, culture, science, and sports. He stated: “We attach great importance to the exchange of views on the prospects of our cooperation and the further strengthening of joint actions.”

A significant portion of the visit was dedicated to the State of Florida. The objective is to “establish direct contacts between Florida and Turkmenistan and to combine strengths and opportunities that can be utilized in our common interests,” particularly regarding trade and investment agreements.

Turkmenistan is keenly interested in Florida’s expertise in developing sports infrastructure and tourism management. Berdimuhamedov noted: “We also want to study Florida’s experience in constructing sports facilities and organizing athletic activities in general. In particular, we are talking about golf.”

The Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty also proposed a partnership in the field of horse breeding, noting that this tradition is highly valued in both Florida and Turkmenistan.

Within the framework of the diversification strategy, Turkmenistan invites American partners to participate in major projects, such as the TAPI gas pipeline. “We hope that our American partners will duly appreciate the prospects of participating in it,” he added, referring to the TAPI project.

Overall, the visit is intended to demonstrate Turkmenistan’s openness to “constructive dialogue in all areas” and to reinforce the status of the United States as a “friend and reliable partner.”

Natural Gas Resources

Addressing the question regarding hydrocarbon resources, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted the fact that Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world in terms of proven and confirmed natural gas reserves.

“Deeply aware of the significance of this position in today’s geo-economic landscape, Turkmenistan is developing its energy strategy—including its presence on the international market—on a highly responsible and well-considered basis,” he stated.

Turkmenistan’s energy policy is built on the principles of rational diversification of energy flows, balance, and the assurance of safe and reliable supplies. Cooperation in this sector is founded on mutual benefit and the demands of modern global development.

“In political terms, we are translating the issues of diversifying energy flows and ensuring their security into practical action. Naturally, this work is conducted with due regard for geo-economic realities and development trends,” Berdimuhamedov added.

Discussing diversification, the National Leader recalled that previously, the bulk of natural gas exports was directed toward Russia, with supplies reaching up to 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year.

Currently, China has become the primary consumer of Turkmen gas, receiving similar volumes.

“Furthermore, following our policy of diversification, our country has the capability to facilitate regional supplies through ‘swap’ arrangements—to Iran and Azerbaijan, as well as to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other interested states,” Berdimuhamedov declared.

TAPI Pipeline

In the interview, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov devoted significant attention to the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, describing it as one of the world’s most substantial international undertakings.

He reported that work is actively progressing: “Today, on the territory of Afghanistan, the construction of the first stage of TAPI, titled ‘Arkadagyň ak ýoly’ (The White Path of Arkadag), is underway.”

The National Leader emphasized that TAPI carries global significance: “This project, which enjoys international support, including from the United States, possesses immense potential in meeting the growing energy needs of South Asian nations. It also opens promising avenues for accessing the emerging markets of the Asia-Pacific region, the Near East, and the Middle East.”

It was noted that the pipeline represents more than just a commercial venture: “The TAPI project is also of paramount importance for political stability and economic prosperity, maintaining high investment attractiveness.”

Berdimuhamedov stressed the project’s openness to new partners, specifically inviting interest from American companies.

Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed the strategic importance of this route, noting that Turkmenistan maintains a “serious, attentive, and constructive” approach toward it.

“We view this project as one of the most vital directions for diversifying energy flows and ensuring energy security across the continent,” he stated.

The National Leader outlined the specific steps required to move the project forward: “At the same time, it is necessary to resolve international legal issues, particularly the delimitation of the Caspian Sea floor.”

To address these matters, a specialized Turkmen-Azerbaijani Working Group was established. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed his hope that its efforts would yield “significant practical results.”

Turkmenistan–U.S. Trade and Economic Cooperation

In the interview, trade and economic engagement was presented as one of the top priorities of the bilateral relationship.

Berdimuhamedov reported that over the years, hundreds of projects involving American companies have been implemented or are currently underway in Turkmenistan, totally valued at approximately $45 billion.

This mutually beneficial partnership spans strategic sectors such as the fuel and energy complex, transport, electric power, software development, agriculture, and the food industry. Among the industry giants successfully operating in the Turkmen market, the National Leader highlighted John Deere, General Electric, Case, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Sikorsky, and Caterpillar.

A pivotal role in strengthening ties between business entities is attributed to the Turkmen-American Business Council, established in 2008. It was described as an effective tool and a high-impact platform for launching major projects, with recommendations that are highly regarded by government agencies in both countries.

The National Leader emphasized that the potential for cooperation could be utilized much more extensively, particularly in support of Turkmenistan’s economic diversification. Turkmenistan is keen on attracting American investment and expertise to develop knowledge-intensive industries, computing technologies, and logistical services.

Turkmenistan’s Strategic Position

Addressing the question of Turkmenistan’s geopolitical and geo-economic standing, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted several key points:

The National Leader emphasized that Turkmenistan is fully aware of its geographical advantage, which allows the country to serve as a bridge connecting Europe and Asia. Through its access to the Caspian Sea, Turkmenistan gains entry to the Black and Mediterranean Seas, as well as the Middle East.

It is this strategic location that dictates the country’s “highly weighed and balanced approach” to international cooperation. This position forms the core of its foreign policy concept, which is built upon the foundation of Permanent Neutrality.

“Turkmenistan utilizes its geostrategic position and neutral status only for creative and constructive purposes—namely, to maintain stability, prevent conflicts, stimulate economic and trade relations, and ensure the successful integration of the Central Asian and Caspian regions into global economic and political processes,” he stated.

Cooperation in Culture, Education, and Sports

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov characterized cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and sports as one of the key and most promising pillars of the traditionally friendly Turkmen-American partnership.

There is immense interest in the English language within Turkmenistan; it is taught in all schools nationwide, and four higher education institutions conduct their curriculum entirely in English.

The National Leader highlighted the significant potential for professional development and human capital growth. In the new “smart” city of Arkadag, plans are underway to open a specialized English-language school. Its programs will be designed to prepare students for admission to prestigious U.S. universities, such as Harvard, Columbia, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In recent years, educational programs have been actively implemented, including visits from American professors, guest lectures, and specialized workshops.

Since 2001, the U.S. State Department’s Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) has been highly active, having already completed 30 projects in Turkmenistan. Furthermore, cooperation has been established with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and American archaeological expeditions are granted the opportunity to conduct excavations at historical sites across Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan also maintains a tradition of hosting performances by American musical and dance ensembles, as well as seasonal screenings of American films. The Turkmen side expressed its full readiness to expand this cooperation and to more broadly represent Turkmen culture within the United States.///nCa, 22 February 2026