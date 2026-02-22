The CIS through the Lens – Beauty Without Borders: #4 | Alexeyevka, Belgorod Region, Russia

The Belgorod region (Russia) is famous not only for its endless sunflower fields but also for an extraordinary microworld hidden within dense grass and woodland thickets. These pics from the town of Alexeyevka remind us how vital it is to pause for a moment in life’s frantic race to notice the world around us.

Here, spring primroses break through the dry fallen leaves, while a family of hedgehogs likely ventures out for their first stroll. Even the formidable appearance of a stag beetle and a striking cluster of firebugs become part of a unified landscape, where nature and the city thrive in friendly neighborliness.

Photo credit: Alexander Kvetka, Cameraman for “Mir Belogorya” TV & Radio Company