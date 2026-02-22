National Leader of Turkmen People Holds High-Level Meetings with US Business Leaders in Florida

During a working visit to Florida, USA, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a series of meetings with representatives of the American business community. The State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH) reported on the discussions.

Nicklaus Companies (Golf Industry)

At a meeting with John Reese, President of Nicklaus Companies, and members of the company’s senior management, the sides reviewed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation.

The National Leader examined materials regarding golf courses constructed with the participation of Nicklaus Companies. It was noted that golf courses are not only facilities for sports and recreation but are also recognized as a factor in maintaining ecological well-being, enabling the practical application of innovative environmental solutions.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov announced intentions to construct golf courses in the city of Arkadag and the Awaza National Tourist Zone.

The Chairman emphasized that building such facilities in Arkadag and Awaza would significantly expand the network of social infrastructure being developed across the country. He expressed confidence in further strengthening constructive interaction with Nicklaus Companies.

Highlighting the state-level attention given to golf development in Turkmenistan as a highly commendable fact, John Reese expressed his company’s profound interest in designing and implementing proposals for golf course construction in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the National Leader reviewed golf course projects proposed by Nicklaus Companies for implementation in both the city of Arkadag and the Awaza National Tourist Zone.

Turkmenistan–USA Business Council

During a meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council, Eric Stewart, the sides discussed expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Eric Stewart emphasized the high interest of American business circles in strengthening ties with Turkmenistan, citing the country’s vast economic potential.

The development of investment interaction was identified as a key vector of interstate cooperation, serving as a catalyst for a stronger partnership. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov focused on the necessity of holding systematic meetings between business representatives of both nations to broaden engagement in the most promising sectors.

The long-standing participation of major U.S. corporations—such as Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, CASE, and Nicklaus Companies—in implementing vital projects in Turkmenistan was highly noted.

Eric Stewart reported that the necessary measures are being taken to establish and expand direct contacts between the economic entities of both countries. Concluding the meeting, both parties expressed confidence in the continued growth of a long-term partnership based on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

Panther Golf Club

During his visit to the United States, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, visited the Panther National Golf Club, where he familiarized himself with the best international practices in the field.

Golf club representatives provided Arkadag with a detailed briefing on the specifics of course construction and their unique characteristics. The National Leader inspected the landscaping and high-quality features of the grounds.

Turkmenistan expressed significant interest in attracting experienced American specialists to create new golf facilities across the country. Club representatives noted that it would be an honor to conduct a targeted exchange of expertise with their Turkmen colleagues and to organize joint tournaments.

Throughout the visit, it was emphasized that golf courses are viewed not merely as sports facilities, but as a vital factor in environmental well-being and a tool for promoting public health.

As part of the tour of the golf infrastructure, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov also visited the Sandhill Crane Golf Club training center, which hosted an exhibition of textile products labeled “Made in Turkmenistan.”

La Victoria Equestrian Complex

The next stop of the visit was the La Victoria equestrian complex, considered one of the largest in the country.

The facility includes stables with stalls, training grounds, an indoor arena, tack rooms for storing equipment, and a specialized outdoor horse bathing area. The grounds also feature residential housing for horse breeders and a lake with fountains.

La Victoria is fully equipped to host international showjumping tournaments, which can span several months.

Berdimuhamedov inspected the horses at the complex and familiarized himself with the methods used for their care and training. He also took an interest in the competition preparation process and the daily work schedules of the professional staff.

During the visit, it was emphasized that broad opportunities exist for cooperation between American and Turkmen horse breeders. The National Leader expressed confidence in developing comprehensive ties in this field and noted that proposals for enhancing the partnership would be duly considered.

Oxbow Group

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with entrepreneurs Steve Wynn, Isaac Perlmutter, and the Chairman of the Board of Oxbow Group, William Koch, to discuss the prospects for developing business partnerships.

Arkadag emphasized that in the modern era, relations between Turkmenistan and the United States are reaching a qualitatively new level.

It was noted that numerous American companies are already operating effectively in the Turkmen market, and there are significant prospects for further comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the importance of strengthening long-standing, time-tested relations. The American businessmen confirmed their readiness to further expand fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan and expressed their gratitude for the constructive dialogue.

Profiles:

Isaac Perlmutter is an Israeli-American billionaire, businessman, and financier. Through a series of often unconventional business deals, he became an influential investor in several corporations, including Revco drugstores, Coleco Entertainment, Remington, and Toy Biz/Marvel Toys. He is the former Chairman and CEO of Marvel Entertainment.

Steve Wynn is an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and art collector, renowned as the creator of the integrated resort concept and for his transformative influence on the luxury hospitality and gaming industries. Early in his career, he oversaw the construction and operation of several notable Las Vegas and Atlantic City hotels, including the Golden Nugget, The Mirage, Treasure Island, and the Bellagio. Steve Wynn played a pivotal role in the revitalization and expansion of Las Vegas in the 1990s.

Oxbow Carbon LLC (also referred to as Oxbow Group or Oxbow Corporation) is a major private American energy and logistics company founded by billionaire William Koch. It is a global leader in the processing, marketing, and transporting of refinery byproducts, specifically calcined and fuel-grade petroleum coke, as well as coal and natural gas extraction.

John Deere Walldorf International GmbH

During a meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Csaba Lejko, General Director and President of John Deere Walldorf International GmbH for the CIS and Central Asia, key issues regarding the development of partnership in the agricultural sector were discussed.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the agricultural sector is one of the key branches of Turkmenistan’s national economy, and ensuring food security is directly linked to the well-being of the people.

It was noted that the company has been a long-standing and reliable partner of Turkmenistan for over 30 years. Currently, thousands of units of this brand’s machinery are operating in the country’s fields.

The participants of the meeting stated that John Deere equipment has proven itself to be highly productive and efficient in the specific soil and climatic conditions of Turkmenistan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stated that the country is implementing comprehensive measures to modernize the agro-industrial complex, introducing advanced technologies and purchasing the world’s best machinery. One of the priority areas for interaction was identified as the training and professional development of highly qualified specialists for Turkmenistan.

Csaba Lejko assured of the company’s most responsible approach to fulfilling its obligations.

Nicklaus Companies (Second Meeting)

The TDH report also detailed a follow-up meeting with John Reese, President of Nicklaus Companies.

This meeting was dedicated to discussing specific steps for implementing previously reached agreements and outlining future objectives.

John Reese announced that the company has already completed preliminary work on the design of golf courses for Turkmenistan. The Awaza project includes the creation of two courses specifically for youth. One of these will be equipped for professional training and hosting international tournaments, further solidifying Awaza’s status as a premier resort in Central Asia.

It was noted that the natural landscape of Arkadag City is ideally suited for golf course construction, a development expected to elevate bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

The parties paid special attention to the professional exchange of expertise in the design and operation of such facilities.

John Reese emphasized that U.S. business circles have highly praised the results of the National Leader’s visit, describing the series of meetings as exceptionally constructive.

***

During the visit, the National Leader of Turkmenistan also gave an interview to Riz Khan, a prominent host from the Al Arabiya news channel. In the interview, Berdimuhamedov detailed the primary objectives of his visit to the United States and characterized the current state and future prospects of the bilateral partnership. He also elaborated on the priority directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policies.

Upon concluding his visit to the United States, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat. /// nCa, 22 February 2026