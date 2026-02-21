A conference in Ashgabat highlighted the growing role of Turkmenistan’s diplomacy (PHOTO)

On February 20, 2026, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted the international conference “Priorities of Turkmenistan’s Foreign Policy in the Year ‘Independent, Permanently Neutral Turkmenistan – Homeland of Purposeful Winged Horses’,” dedicated to the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan.

As part of the conference, a special exhibition was organized in the institute’s foyer, dedicated to the professional holiday and conceptually designed in an equestrian theme in harmony with the motto of 2026 in Turkmenistan. The event was attended by leadership, employees and veterans of Turkmenistan’s diplomatic service, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the country, faculty members and students of national higher educational institutions, as well as representatives of public organizations and mass media.

The participants listened with great attention to the Address of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the professional holiday, which emphasized the country’s unwavering commitment to the principles of permanent neutrality, equality and good neighborliness. It was noted that the three-time recognition of neutrality by resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly, the activities of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat, as well as the proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust confirm Turkmenistan’s high international standing and its significant contribution to strengthening global peace and cooperation.

During the conference, remarks were delivered by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov; Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Kaha Imnadze; UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Turkmenistan Arsen Avagyan; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Turkmenistan Stephen Conlon; and Head of the Representative Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Turkmenistan Eric Livny.

In his speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov noted that the country’s foreign policy, based on the principles of permanent neutrality, is aimed at forming a sustainable and just system of international cooperation. He emphasized Turkmenistan’s active role in advancing the agenda of energy and transport connectivity, environmental diplomacy and strengthening international law with the support of the central role of the United Nations.

Conference participants highlighted the growing role of Turkmen diplomacy in the context of globalization and its contribution to strengthening peace, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. It was noted that, thanks to the support of the head of state, the material and technical base of the diplomatic service is being consistently improved, its infrastructure modernized and its human resources strengthened.

At the conclusion of the conference, the participants adopted an Address of gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan, expressing appreciation for the constant attention to the development of the diplomatic service and reaffirming their readiness to continue faithfully fulfilling the tasks of protecting national interests and strengthening the country’s international authority.

On the occasion of the significant date, in a solemn ceremony, young diplomatic service employees and graduating students of the Institute of International Relations of the MFA of Turkmenistan were awarded diplomas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for active participation in implementing the state’s foreign policy strategy. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 20 February 2026 (photo – nCa)

Photo report: